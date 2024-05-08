Aaron Rodgers Comeback Player of the Year Odds (Jets Quarterback Favored to Win Award Following Achilles Injury)
By Reed Wallach
Aaron Rodgers first season with the New York Jets ended after one drive, suffering a ruptured Achilles on one of the first plays of the season.
After nearly returning at the end of last season, Rodgers is set to be ready for Week 1 of this season as the buzz builds around the Jets in 2024 as the team looks to finally have the quarterback in place to take this team deep into the postseason around a stout defense and emerging group of skill position players.
Rodgers is the favorite to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year 2024, fitting the mold of a typical winner recovering from a serious injury to play at a high level. Here's a first look at the odds.
2024 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Odds
- Aaron Rodgers: +100
- Joe Burrow: +200
- Kirk Cousins: +500
- Antony Richardson: +750
- Russell Wilson: +1200
- Deshaun Watson: +1500
- Nick Chubb: +2000
- Tank Dell: +2500
- Justin Herbert: +2500
- Daniel Jones: +2500
- Sam Darnold: +3000
- TJ Watt: +4000
- Justin Fields: +4000
- Gardner Minshew: +5000
- Bradley Chubb: +6000
- Bryce Young: +6000
- Sam Howell: +6000
- Matthew Judon: +6000
- JK Dobbins: +6000
Aaron Rodgers Favored to Win NFL Comeback Player of the Year
Rodgers nearly returned in 2023, so the expectation is that he will be able to hit the ground runnin gin 2024. Despite a loaded group of contenders at the quarterback position who are recovering from season ending injuries like Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins and Justin Herbert, the four-time MVP has the most buzz around him because of the upside of the Jets roster in a crowded AFC.
If Rodgers is able to have the Jets at the top of the AFC with fine play, he'll capture the attention of many and likely runaway with this award, which is indicated in the odds.
