ACC Tournament Power Rankings Based on Odds (North Carolina and Duke Co-Favorites)
ACC Tournament power rankings using betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Can Clemson upset North Carolina or Duke?
By Reed Wallach
The ACC Tournament gets going on Tuesday in Washington D.C., and the conference is going to continue its regular season quest of stunning North Carolina and Duke.
Nearly co-favorites to win the ACC title, Duke and North Carolina have been a cut above the rest in ACC play this season, but teams like Clemson and Wake Forest will continue to jockey behind them in hopes of making a run to conference glory in Washington D.C. this weekend, paced by elite offenses.
Ahead of Tuesday's tip-off, here's our power rankings of the ACC teams!
North Carolina! Sports betting is up and running and you can get in on the March Madness betting action by signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook below! Use the link below and you will get $200 in bonus bets when you win your first bet of just $5! Get started now.
2024 ACC Tournament Odds
1. North Carolina (+160)
The regular season winner, North Carolina proved its a step ahead of Duke on the road at Cameron Indoor Stadium, winning wire-to-wire in the season finale.
The Tar Heels have an All-American candidate in RJ Davis at guard and big man Armando Bacot leading a relentless rebounding group. However, if there's a vulnerable part of the defense, its propensity to get beat from beyond the arc.
2. Duke (+185)
Duke rarely struggled in league play, but did lose both games to UNC. Luckily for them, the Blue Devils are on the opposite side of the bracket, undefeated against every team on its side of the bracket.
3. Clemson (+1000)
The most likely team to spoil a Duke-UNC rematch in the Finals is Clemson, who is led by a veteran group that has been incredibly potent on offense.
Syracuse transfer Joseph Girard has re-ignited the Tigers offense while big man PJ Hall has been as consistent as they come in league play. Clemson struggled to shoot at times in ACC play, down about two percent from its season long, but the team's ability to score in the half court and limit teams to one try on offense is incredibly reliable in this tournament setting.
ShotQuality has Clemson rated as the 23rd best offense in terms of points per possession in the half court while ranking inside the top 30 in defensive rebounding rate.
4. Wake Forest (+800)
Desperate for a good showing to ensure its NCAA Tournament bid, Wake Forest needs to play better on this neutral floor. The Demon Deacons are 3-11 straight up on the road or a neutral floor this season, a massive red flag for what has been an exicting offense around budding star Hunter Sallis.
5. Pittsburgh (+1500)
Pittsburgh is the type of high variance team that can stun a team like North Carolina in the semifinals, or lose in its first game against an ACC bottom feeder.
The Panthers are 30th in the country in three-point rate and struggle to score any other way. 38% of its points come from three-point range, per KenPom, the 23rd highest rate in the country. If the team is on from distance, it may be a chaos agent, but if its cold, it may be a quick exit for Jeff Capel's bunch.
6. Virginia (+1600)
Virginia's an elite defense, but it's offense has been rough all season, inside KenPom's top 10 on the defensive side of the ball but outside the top 150 on offense in terms of adjusted efficiency.
7. Virginia Tech (+3300)
Virginia Tech is another high variance group that can make some noise in the nation's capital, taking three's at a top 60 rate in the country, but the defense has been troublesome all season.
Mike Young's Hokies won this tournament in 2022, so he has proven he can win in the quick turnaround setting. Can the 2024 group catch fire?
8. Syracuse (+5500)
The Orange have upped the pressure as it deviates away from its 2-3 zone, opting to play in up-and-down affairs, playing at the second fastest tempo in the conference while turning opponents over at the second highest rate.
However, Adrian Autry's group struggles along the perimeter, 13th in three-point percentage and 14th in three-point percentage allowed.
9. Florida State (+7000)
Florida State, like Syracuse, tries to play in track meets, but it hasn't been able to sustain success since its 5-1 start in ACC play, finishing at 10-10 on the year. While the defense can overwhelm opponents with its heavy ball pressure, its vulnerable on the back-end, dead last in ACC play in defensive rebounding rate and opponent free throw rate.
10. Miami (+9000)
Following a Final Four appearance last season, the team is falling apart, battling injuries all season. The Hurricanes enter losers of nine straight games, and won't have Nijel Pack for at least its first game against Boston College.
11. North Carolina State (+6000)
Following a Final Four appearance last season, the team is falling apart, battling injuries all season. The Hurricanes enter losers of nine straight games, and won't have Nijel Pack for at least its first game against Boston College.
12. Notre Dame (+19000)
It took some time but Micah Shrewsberry's group is rounding into form, winning five of its last eight games to close out the regular season.
The team has struggled to shoot, last in ACC effective field goal percentage, but have been an elite defense, fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency.
13. Georgia Tech (+19000)
The Yellow Jackets have won three of four to close the season under first year head coach Damon Stoudamire, can the team sniff some postseason success at the start of its rebuild?
14. Boston College (+19000)
It's been an up-and-down ACC season for BC, 8-12, but the team does have big man Quinten Post, who at seven feet tall has been a terror for some in the league. The big man has scored 20 or more in four of the last 10 games.
15. Louisville (+25000)
It's been a trying season for Kenny Payne's bunch, 3-17 in league play with its last win coming on February 10th. A likely exit from ACC Tournament is expected on Tuesday in the first round against North Carolina State.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!