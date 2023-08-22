Aces vs. Dream Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, Aug. 22 (How to Bet The Total)
The Aces and Dream may play low-scoring game on Tuesday night.
By Peter Dewey
The WNBA’s best team is looking to bounce back from a loss on Tuesday night as a massive road favorite.
The Las Vegas Aces are 15.5-point favorites against the Atlanta Dream (16-16), as they look to take down Atlanta for the fourth time in as many tries this season.
The Dream picked up a win in their last game to move back to .500 on the season, putting them in fifth place in the league. Las Vegas has already locked up a playoff spot, but it has lost three times this month, including the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Final to the New York Liberty.
Should bettors be concerned about laying this many points with A’ja Wilson and company on the road?
Here’s a look at the odds for this game including how I plan on wagering on it:
Aces vs. Dream odds, spread and total
Aces vs. Dream prediction and pick
Injuries could play a huge role in this matchup, as Atlanta’s two best players – Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray – are listed as questionable for this game.
Atlanta Dream injury report
- Allisha Gray (questionable)
- Rhyne Howard (questionable)
- Nia Coffey (out)
This season, Atlanta has just the No. 9 offensive rating in the WNBA, and it would suffer a major hit in that department if Howard (17.5 points per game) or Gray (17.5 points per game) sits out.
That’s likely why Las Vegas is favored by so much in this matchup, especially since the Aces are 3-0 against the Dream with two of the three wins coming by at 21 points.
The only close matchup between these teams was on June 2. The Aces won that game on the road 92-87.
I don’t see another high-scoring affair like that coming in this game, especially since the Dream are struggling on offense and could down some key players.
Atlanta plays at the fastest pace in the WNBA, but it is inefficient, ranking 10th in effective field goal percentage. The Dream are much better defensively (fifth in defensive rating) in 2023.
Since Las Vegas is No. 1 in both offensive and defensive rating, I think we see a lower-scoring game from the Atlanta side. The last time these teams matched up, they combined for just 151 points, and they’ve fallen short of this number in two of their three meetings in 2023.
Atlanta also comes into this game as an under machine, hitting it in 19 of the team's 32 games this season.
I prefer taking the UNDER in this matchup rather than laying a huge number on the road with the Aces, given Atlanta’s injury concerns.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
