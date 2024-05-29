Aces vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, May 29 (Can Lynx Stay Perfect ATS?)
By Peter Dewey
Two of the best teams in the Western Conference face off on Wednesday night in Minnesota, as the defending champion Las Vegas Aces are in town to take on MVP candidate Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx.
Las Vegas has been knocked off this season by the Phoenix Mercury, but it also has some massive wins in the 2024 campaign, including a 19-point win on Saturday against the Indiana Fever.
With MVP candidates squaring off, how should we bet on this matchup?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my best bet and more for Wednesday night:
Aces vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Aces -4.5 (-110)
- Lynx +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Aces: -192
- Lynx: +160
Total
- 169.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Aces vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 29
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to watch (TV): NBA TV
- Aces record: 3-1
- Lynx record: 4-1
Aces vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- Chelsea Gray – out
- Kierstan Bell – out
Lynx Injury Report
- Diamond Miller – out
Aces vs. Lynx Key Players to Watch
Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson: A perennial MVP candidate, A’ja Wilson has dominated to start the 2024 season. She’s averaging 25.5 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field. Wilson will be tasked with slowing down Collier on Wednesday.
Minnesota Lynx
Napheesa Collier: Collier finished fourth in MVP voting last season, but she looks even better in the 2024 season. The former UConn star is averaging 23.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Collier’s improvement as a passer already this season has added a new wrinkle to her game, and it’s a big reason why the Lynx are 4-1.
Aces vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
The Lynx are the best team in the WNBA against the spread, going 5-0 this season.
Not only are they No. 1 in the league in net rating, but the Lynx are by far the best defense in the WNBA so far this season.
Minnesota’s lone loss came on the road against the Connecticut Sun in overtime , and it has double-digit wins over the Seattle Storm, Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty.
The Aces will be at less than 100 percent with Gray out, and that’s a major concern considering the Lynx have been getting deeper with Dorka Juhasz returning recently from her overseas commitments.
I’m expecting this to be a close game, and I wouldn’t be shocked if the Lynx pulled off the upset.
As good as the Aces are, they are just 1-3 against the spread in 2024.
Pick: Lynx +4.5 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
