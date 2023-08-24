Aces vs. Sky Prediction and Odds for Thursday, Aug. 24 (Las Vegas Should Roll)
The Aces are massive favorites against the Chicago Sky on Thursday.
By Peter Dewey
The Las Vegas Aces are coming off a massive win against the Atlanta Dream where superstar A’ja Wilson dropped 53 points, and they’ll look to keep the momentum going against the Chicago Sky on Thursday.
Chicago snapped a five-game skid with a 23-point win over the Seattle Storm in their last game, but facing Vegas is a whole different beast.
The Aces have just four losses on the season, going 13-3 on the road and covering the spread in seven of those matchups. The Aces are almost always massive favorites, so it’s hard to read too much into their ATS numbers considering they have a net rating of +16.6 this season.
Aces vs. Sky odds, spread and total
Aces vs. Sky prediction and pick
Chicago is 8-8-1 against the spread at home this season, but I can’t back this team on Thursday night.
The Sky are going to be completely outclassed from a talent perspective against Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray.
Chicago relies extremely heavily on Kahleah Copper (18.4 points per game), but it doesn’t have another player that averages over 15.0 points per game on the team.
The Aces have wins by 12 and 13 points against Chicago this season, and I don’t mind laying the points with the Aces after they scored 112 points earlier this week against a top five defense in Atlanta.
The Sky have not been in their best form, falling out of the No. 8 seed and losing five of their last six games.
If Wilson continues to stay hot, the Sky are going to struggle to keep up.
