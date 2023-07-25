Aces vs. Sky prediction and odds for Tuesday, July 25 (Las Vegas should overpower Chicago)
The Las Vegas Aces have turned things around on the road since losing to Dallas.
The Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky face off on Tuesday night for the second time this season and the first time in Chicago.
The Sky kept things decently close in Vegas, losing by just 13, which is a solid showing considering that the Aces are a perfect 11-0 at home this season.
Chicago is in fifth place in the Eastern Conference entering this matchup, and it’s likely going to be without Isabelle Harrison and Rebekah Gardner (knee injuries) on Tuesday.
The Aces, who have won five straight since losing on the road to the Dallas Wings, have won four straight road games by 16 or more points.
There seems to be a renewed sense of urgency by the WNBA’s No. 1 team, and that’s going to be a problem for the Sky.
Even though the Aces lost on the road to Dallas and didn't exactly blow the Sky out at home, I can’t fade them in this spot.
Despite being heavily favored in nearly every game they’ve played this season, the Aces are 13-10 against the spread and 6-6 ATS on the road.
The team hasn’t been an underdog once this season, so it certainly knows how to play when it’s expected to handle business.
What may be the most impressive part of the Aces’ play is that the team is elite on both ends of the floor, ranking No. 1 in offensive and defensive rating this season.
Chicago is just 10th in offensive rating and eighth in defensive rating, a sign that the team is likely to finish outside of the playoff picture in 2023.
The Sky are just 4-7 straight up at home this season, and they have just two players (Marina Mabry and Kahleah Copper) averaging double-digit points per game on the season.
That’s not enough firepower to beat Jackie Young, A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray.
I’ll lay the points with the Aces to get their sixth straight win.
