AFC Championship Betting Splits (Bettors are expecting plenty of points in Chiefs vs. Ravens)
We're rapidly approaching the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.
If you want to find out my best bet for this game, you can read it in my full betting preview here.
In this article, we're going to take a look at which side the public is backing. Do they like Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs as underdogs, or is Lamar Jackson and the Ravens the popular pick?
Let's take a look.
Chiefs vs. Ravens odds, spread, and total
Chiefs vs. Ravens betting splits
There are plenty of different ways people are betting on this game. If we start by looking at the point spread, the majority of both bets and total dollars wagered at DraftKings Sportsbook are backing the Ravens to cover the spread.
The betting splits for the spread aren't completely lopsided. In fact, 52% of bets and 62% of money is a pretty even split compared to some other numbers we've seen. Bettors aren't agreeing which is the right side to bet.
It's a bit of a different story when we look at the betting splits for the moneyline and the total.
At BetMGM, the Chiefs are getting 65% of bets when it comes to the moneyline. That's not completely surprising as most people who want to bet on the favorite will lay the points instead of taking the moneyline option.
The most notable betting split is that 77% of wagers on the total in the AFC Championship is on the OVER, which is currently set at 44.5. That would mean only 23% of people are backing the UNDER.
That number is surprising. Sure, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are arguably the two best quarterbacks in the NFL, but the two defenses in this game have been dominant all season long. They rank first and second in the league in points allowed per game. The Ravens have given up just 16.1 per contest and the Chiefs have given up 17.1.
Despite that, bettors have been pounding the OVER all week long.
