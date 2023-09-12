AFC East Odds: Dolphins Jump to Favorite Following Wild Week 1
The AFC East division odds saw a massive shakeup after Week 1.
By Peter Dewey
The AFC East was expected to be one of – if not the hardest – divisions in the NFL in the 2023 season.
Now, it’s just chaotic.
The New York Jets lost starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the season on Monday Night after he sustained a torn Achilles on the team’s fourth play from scrimmage.
It’s a brutal blow for New York, and the team’s odds to win the division have more than doubled. Yet, the Jets upset the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 with Zach Wilson at the helm!
So, the Miami Dolphins, who had a thrilling comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers, are now the favorite. Can you keep up?
For Week 2 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate!
The AFC East is crazy, but it may provide some betting value at this point in the season. If you’re thinking of wagering on a team to win the division, consider doing it at FanDuel Sportsbook.
New users that sign up at FanDuel with the link below will receive $200 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket if they deposit and wager $5 on any game. That’s a terrific offer for the NFL season!
Odds to Win the AFC East in 2023
Miami and Buffalo are neck and neck atop the odds, but the Dolphins find themselves favored here.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards and three scores in Week 1, showing that if he’s healthy, the Dolphins are a tough team to beat. Miami went 8-4 in the games that Tagovailoa started and finished in the 2022 season.
Buffalo needs to fix the Josh Allen turnover problem sooner rather than later, but it shouldn’t be ruled out in this division.
The Jets (now +600) and Patriots (now +900) both are looking like longshots to win the division, but that could change in Week 2 when New England hosts Miami. A win for Bill Belichick’s squad should improve the team’s outlook in this market.
New York Jets’ Odds Plummet Following Aaron Rodgers Injury
Rodgers’ torn Achilles has all but ended New York’s hopes at making a deep playoff run in the eyes of oddsmakers.
The Jets went from +250 to +600 to win the AFC East, as for now they’ll be rolling with Wilson – a former No. 2 overall pick – at quarterback.
There’s a chance the Jets bring in a veteran like Matt Ryan or Carson Wentz or attempt to make a trade, but unless they can get Tom Brady out of retirement, there isn’t a quarterback close to Rodgers’ caliber on the market.
New York showed on Monday night that it still has an elite defense, but that’s only going to go so far if the offense can’t produce. We saw last season how the Jets fared with a great defense and poor quarterback play.
Should Dolphins be favored to win the AFC East?
Miami’s offense looked great in Week 1, but the team also allowed 234 rushing yards to the Chargers. The Dolphins needed 215 receiving yards and two scores from Tyreek Hill to steal a win, 36-34.
I think Miami’s ceiling is high, but that hinges on whether or not Tagovailoa can stay healthy. He’s missed time in each of the last two seasons with injuries, and last season was scary since he dealt with multiple concussions.
There’s no doubt Tua is a great player when on the field, but with a subpar defense (so far), Miami’s offense is very reliant on him to win games.
I think Buffalo at +150 may be the best value right now, but the Dolphins are very deserving of the top spot after Week 1.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.