AFC Playoff Odds Have Two Teams With Shocking Odds
The Chargers and Browns have surprising odds to make the playoffs heading into Week 3 of the NFL season.
We're only two weeks into the NFL season, but playoff odds for some teams have already begin to rapidly move.
There are two in particular that were shocking to me when I was looking through the updated list of odds on Tuesday. They involve two AFC teams in the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns.
Let's take a look at them.
Odds to Make AFC Playoffs
Chargers to make the playoffs +172
The Chargers, once again, were one of the most hyped teams in the offseason. Now, they're sitting at 0-2 with losses to the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans.
Even with their record at 0-2, I'm surprised to see oddsmakers are starting to count them out of the playoff picture. They were favored to make the postseason before opening kickoff, but are now down all the way to +172. That's an implied probability of 36.76%.
An 0-2 record certainly isn't the end of the world. Just last season, the Cincinnati Bengals started 0-2 but ended up winning their division and advancing to the AFC Championship game. I understand the Chargers have a significantly difficult schedule, but I wouldn't count them out just quite yet.
Browns to make the playoffs -158
On the flip side of things, I was equally as shocked to see the Browns favored to make the postseason at -158. Only one game separates the Browns and the Chargers, yet Cleveland is sitting with -158 odds of making the playoffs. That's an implied probability of 63.29%.
The Browns are coming off a tough loss for the Steelers, but even more worrisome is they've lost their star running back, Nick Chubb, for the season with a devastating knee injury.
On top of all that, Deshaun Watson has looked terrible this season, completing just 55% of his passes.
I understand the Browns may have an easier path to the playoffs, but I'd much prefer to bet on the Chargers to make the playoffs at +172 than the Browns at -158.
