AIG Women's Open betting preview: Odds, predictions and best bets
Iaina MacMillan shares his best bets for the AIG Women's Open.
The final golf major of the year is this week when the women tee it up at Walton Healh Golf Club for the AIG Women's Open.
This will be the first professional golf event hosted by Walton Health Golf Club since the British Masters and the first ever women's professional event.
Let's take a look at the top 10 odds to win the tournament and then I'll break down my three best bets to win.
AIG Women's Open Odds
- Hyo Joo Kim +1100
- Celine Boutier +1600
- Nelly Korda +1600
- Rose Zhang +1600
- Nasa Hataoka +1600
- Xiyu Lin +1600
- Minjee Lee +1600
- Linn Grant +2200
- Jin Young Ko +2500
- Leona Maguire +2500
AIG Women's Open Predictions
Hyo Joo Kim +1400
Be sure to shop around for where you bet because while Hyo Joo Kim is the betting favorite at BetRivers, you can get her at +1400 at other books like FanDuel.
Kim has yet to win on LPGA this season, but she has been statistically the best golfer. She leads the Tour in total strokes gained at +2.37. Even Rose Zhang, who has only played a small sample size of 18 rounds, is behind her in that stat at +2.33.
Kim has finished 6th or better in five of her last seven starts so you can all but guarantee she'll at least be in contention on the weekend. While we don't have course history to use at this year's edition of the Open, it is worth noting Kim finished T7 at this event in 2017 so she has the experience at links style courses.
As long as you can find her at 14/1 or better, she's my best bet of the week.
Ruoning Yin +3400
Ruoning Yin might just be the best ball striker on the LPGA and she burst on to the scene this season winning two events, including her first ever major at the Women's PGA Championship.
Amongst all golfers who have played at least 30% of rounds on the LPGA this season, Yin ranks first in strokes gained: tee-to-green at +2.35. The only thing that has held her back is her putting.
But, do you want to guess when she had her best putting performance this season? Just last week at the Scottish Open. If she carries that putting momentum into another links style course at this week's Open, she could win her second major of the year.
Maja Stark +5000
Maja Stark's game is trending in the right direction and she's coming off her second best finish of the year, a T4 placing at the Scottish Open. It was her best statistical start of the season, gaining 13.7 strokes on the field including 7.46 strokes with her approach game.
She also had her best major finish of the season this year, finishing T9 at the US Open.
So we're getting a 50/1 price tag on a golfer whose game is peaking and who has already had success at a major tournament this season. Count me in.
