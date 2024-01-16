Air Force vs. Colorado State Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 16 (Back the Rams to bounce back)
Can Colorado State return to form after back-to-back conference losses on the road?
Colorado State had its AP Top 25 ranking stripped away after a rough road stretch. The Rams suffered single-digit losses to Utah State and Boise State, but have had a week to lick their wounds. Can Colorado State bounce back in its return to Fort Collins?
Air Force was 7-2 just over a month ago, but the Falcons have dropped six consecutive games entering Tuesday’s road test. Air Force is coming off a 70-67 home loss to San Jose State that stuck the Falcons in the basement of the Mountain West.
Here’s the betting preview for Tuesday’s conference battle.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Air Force vs. Colorado State odds, spread and total
Air Force vs. Colorado State betting trends
- Air Force is 5-10 ATS this season
- Colorado State is 9-5 ATS this season
- Air Force is 2-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- Colorado State is 8-4 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 9-6 in Air Force games this season
- The OVER is 6-8 in Colorado State games this season
Air Force vs. Colorado State how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moby Arena
- How to watch (TV): Mountain West Network
- Air Force record: 7-8 (0-3 Mountain West)
- Colorado State record: 13-3 (1-2 Mountain West)
Air Force vs. Colorado State key players to watch
Air Force
Rytis Petraitis: Since debuting in late November after an injury, the 6-foot-7 sophomore forward has been a dynamic scorer for the Falcons. He’s put up double figures in all eight games and is coming off a 15-point, 7-rebound performance against San Jose State. Petraitis is averaging 16.6 points, 5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.
Joel Scott: Scott is one of four Rams averaging double-digit points per game this season but the 6-foot-7 senior forward is trying to bounce back. Scott puts up 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds a night, but has been held to just 11 points combined on 4-of-12 shooting over the last two games. He’s failed to score double-digit points in three of the last five.
Air Force vs. Colorado State prediction and pick
Colorado State has a four-day rest advantage after losing on Jan. 9 and couldn’t have asked for a better get-right spot than having Air Force come to Moby Arena.
Colorado State is 200 spots higher than Air Force in KenPom and the biggest disparity between the two teams is the Rams’ offense against the Falcons’ defense.
Colorado State’s offense is ranked No. 17 in KenPom and has averaged 89.3 points per game over its last three contests at home. The Rams are No. 63 in three-point shooting and Air Force struggles to defend the perimeter (No. 264). Colorado State is also a top-5 shooting team inside the arc and No. 6 in effective field goal percentage.
Colorado State could turn defense into offense Tuesday night given Air Force’s turnover-prone lineup. The Falcons rank No. 262 in turnover percentage and struggle to create second-chance opportunities, ranking No. 319 in offensive rebounding percentage.
Colorado State has been great as a favorite this season (8-4) and should bounce back in a big way.
Game odds are updated periodically and are subject to change.