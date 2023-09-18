Air Force vs. San Jose State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 4
Air Force looks like a Mountain West Championship contender, can it make it two straight conference wins?
By Reed Wallach
Air Force opened up Mountain West play at home last Friday and looked the part of a title contender, blowing out Utah State, 39-21.
The team hits the road for another Mountain West game on Friday night, this time against San Jose State. The Spartans will try to bounce back after losing a tight road game in non-conference play at Toledo. Can the team's run defense slow down Air Force's triple option attack?
Let's dive in:
Air Force vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread and Total
Air Force vs. San Jose State Betting Trends
- San Jose State is 3-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Air Force is 1-2 ATS this season
- San Jose State is 3-1 to the OVER this season, including going OVER in both games at home
Air Force vs. San Jose State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Sept. 22
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: CEFCU Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Air Force Record: 3-0
- San Jose State Record: 1-3
Air Force vs. San Jose State Key Players to Watch
Air Force
Zac Larrier: The Air Force quarterback has proven to be efficient as a runner, taking 39 carries for 246 yards with three touchdowns, but does have two fumbles. He has only thrown the ball 10 times so far this season, always the case for the Falcons triple option offense, and I expect Air Force tries to keep it on the ground again against a porous SJSU rush defense.
San Jose State
Chevan Cordeiro: Cordeiro is erratic at times, but has been making plays as a runner and a passer. He is averaging more than six yards per rush and has a 5-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio despite the team's 1-3 record.
Air Force vs. San Jose State Prediction and Pick
San Jose State has faced two PAC-12 teams and the reigning MAC champion so far this season, and its shown in the box score. The Spartans are being outgained by nearly one yard per play this season and are struggling after serious turnover on the defensive side of the ball, losing its top two pass rushers in Viliami Fehoko Jr. and Cade Hall.
Overall, the Spartans are 103rd in success rate on the year, and are particularly struggling at slowing down the run, 120th in success rate on the ground. Now, the team faces the Air Force triple option that has faced a light schedule so far this season, but hasn't missed a beat after changing out its starting quarterback and running back.
Air Force is 21st in success rate with Larrier playing a role as well as Emmanuel Michel and Owen Burk, all three have 39 carriers and have combined for eight touchdowns on the ground.
While San Jose State has a dynamic quarterback in Cordeiro, the Air Force defense has been in form all season, top 10 in EPA/Play. With a short week and a cross country flight for the Spartans, this is setting up to be a poor spot to back the home underdog. I'll lay it with the Falcons.
