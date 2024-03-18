Akron vs. Creighton Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NCAA Tournament First Round (Take the Zips)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for NCAA Tournament First Round
Last season, Creighton made the Elite Eight for the first time in 82 years. There’s been no hangover for the Bluejays, which will represent a scarce Big East Conference in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed. Creighton will have fresh legs after a short trip to Manhattan, where it fell in its first matchup with Providence.
They’ll take on No. 14 Akron, which is back in March Madness for the second time in three years after a thrilling one-point win over Kent State in the MAC title game. Can the Zips hang as a double-digit underdog against Creighton? Here’s the betting breakdown of the first-round tilt with a best bet.
Akron vs. Creighton Odds, Spread and Total
Akron vs. Creighton Betting Trends
- Akron is 15-16-1 ATS this season
- Creighton is 17-15 ATS this season
- Akron is 3-5-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- Creighton is 16-13 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 12-20 in Akron games this season
- The OVER is 16-16 in Creighton games this season
Akron vs. Creighton How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 21
- Game time: 1:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena
- How to watch (TV): TNT
- Akron record: 24-10
- Creighton record: 23-9
Akron vs. Creighton Key Players to Watch
Akron
Enrique Freeman: Voted the MAC player of the year, Freeman powered the Zips back to the NCAA Tournament with a huge conference tournament. Freeman had 24 points, 21 rebounds, and 7 blocks in the semifinals against Ohio, then turned in 17 points and 9 boards in the championship win over Kent State Saturday.
Creighton
Ryan Kalkbrenner: Speaking of dominant big men, Kalkbrenner, a 7-foot-1 senior center, averages 17.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting 65% from the field. Kalkbrenner’s prowess in the paint balances out a Crieghton offense that loves to shoot from outside. Kalkbrenner had a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double in Creighton’s Big East Tournament loss to Providence.
Akron vs. Creighton Prediction and Pick
Creighton’s “Let it Fly” mantra continues to pay off for the Bluejays. Creighton is eighth in the nation in 3-point shot attempts per game (29.3) and connects at a 36.1% clip. However, Akron is particularly tough from downtown. The Zips are No. 13 in the nation defending 3-pointers and are top-100 in defensive efficiency.
They’ll get a slew of points as a headstart against a Creighton offense that plays at a slow tempo but is efficient with its possessions. The Bluejays are No. 3 in effective field goal percentage and 2-point shooting.
Creighton’s defense is just as good (No. 24 in efficiency), though the Bluejays don’t make offenses uncomfortable enough to make costly mistakes. Creighton is No. 364 in turnover percentage, but No. 16 in effective field goal percentage. They’ll face an Akron offense that excels inside the arc (No. 31 in 2-point shooting).
Akron’s defense matches up well with Creighton’s distance attack. The Zips can match Creighton’s physicality in the paint. Take the points with Akron.
Pick: Akron +12.5
