Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 12
By Reed Wallach
Akron and Eastern Michigan have been two of the worst teams in the MAC this season but will look to score a win before their seasons mercifully end.
Eastern Michigan had a lofty win total this season but has fallen way short of expectations this season while Akron remained at the bottom of the conference amidst several injuries and some poor late-game execution. Who will win in this battle of struggling teams?
Here's our look at this Tuesday night MAC showdown:
Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Betting Trends
- Akron is 3-6-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Eastern Michigan is 5-5 ATS this season
- Akron has gone UNDER in six of 10 games this season
Akron vs. Eastern Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, November 14th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Rynearson Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Eastern Michigan Record: 2-8
- Akron Record: 4-6
Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Key Players to Watch
Akron
Lorenzo Lingard: The Akron offense has cycled through three quarterbacks and had to go to Tahj Bullock last week amidst an injury to backup Jeff Undercuffler Jr, but Lingard has been the steadying force for the offense, rushing for over five yards per carry.
Eastern Michigan
Austin Smith: Smith has struggled in his first full season under center, completing only 55% of his passes with an equal touchdown-to-interception ratio. While he has battled injuries, the team is bottom 10 in key offensive metrics, including EPA/Play and success rate.
Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Prediction and Pick
It's tough to trust Eastern Michigan laying a number, even if Akron is starting QB3, but would prefer the under in this matchup.
Eastern Michigan's defense is built to limit explosive plays, top 30 in explosive rush defense, and right around the national average in yards per play allowed. Of course, this will be a limited Akron offense that may be running the ball at a decent rate but hasn't been able to string together consistent drives, 113th in success rate.
The same can be said for EMU, who is 125th in EPA/Play on the year and will be going up against a fairly decent Akron defense that is 11th in success rate allowed. The Zips' defense has kept the team competitive in several games this season, but the offense hasn't been able to cash in enough for the team to get wins.
This game will likely be ugly, and I expect this game to go under the total.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!