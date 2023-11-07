Akron vs. Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 11
By Reed Wallach
Akron scored its first MAC win in thrilling, come-from-behind fashion against Kent State last week.
The team faces a far better opponent in MAC East leader Miami (Ohio) who responded to losing starting quarterback Brett Gabbert for the year by knocking off the reigning division winner Ohio ahead of its BYE week.
Now, the RedHawks are laying a big number at home, will the team continue to crush expectations and cover, something the team has been doing all season long?
Here are the odds and our best bet for this Wednesday night MACtion meeting:
Akron vs. Miami (Ohio) Odds, Spread and Total
Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron Betting Trends
- Miami (Ohio) is 7-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Miami (Ohio) is 4-0 ATS as a favorite
- Akron is 3-5-1 ATS this season
Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, November 8th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Oxford, Ohio
- Miami (Ohio) Record: 2-7
- Akron Record: 7-2
Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron Key Players to Watch
Miami (Ohio)
Aveon Smith: Despite losing starting quarterback Gabbert, Smith stepped in and steadied the ship for the second straight season, leading the RedHawks to a double-digit road win against Ohio. Smith wasn't overwhelming in the win, completing six of 10 passes for 92 yards while rushing 12 times for 35 yards. Smith has plenty of experience, but he is a downgrade.
Akron
Jeff Undercuffler Jr: Undercluffer has been prone to mistakes, he's thrown more interceptions than touchdowns after stepping in for the injured DJ Irons but will face a middling RedHawks secondary that is 74th in EPA/Pass.
Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron Prediction and Pick
Miami has been great to bettors all season, but this is a steep jump in expectations for a backup quarterback against a defense that has held up nicely all season long.
The Zips grade out as top 20 in success rate but have been snake-bitten by some poor late-game variance which includes missing a game-winning chip shot field goal against Indiana and losing in overtime against Buffalo at home. The team has been competitive for much of this season and should be yet again after storming back to beat Kent State last week.
Miami is bottom five in terms of plays per minute this season, which makes it difficult for the team to pull away and cover big numbers. For reference, this is the first time the team is being lined as more than a two-touchdown favorite this season.
Miami's defense is outside the top 100 in terms of line yards and will face an Akron offense that has sown some promise on the ground this season, 33rd in success rate behind Lorenzo Lingard, who is averaging nearly six yards per carry on 82 rushes this season.
The clock is going to be moving at all times and that puts my attention on the underdog of more than three scores. Hopefully, Undercluffer avoids a painful turnover to give the RedHawks an easy score, but I question if Miami can run up the score in a projected slog.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
