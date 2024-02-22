AL West Division Odds for 2024 MLB Season (Oddsmakers Disrespecting Rangers?)
Breaking down the latest odds to win the American League West division in the 2024 MLB season.
By Peter Dewey
The AL West has been the Houston Astros division for several seasons, but does that change in 2024?
The Texas Rangers are the defending World Series champs, and they could defend their crown by avoiding the wild card in the 2024 season and taking the AL West division. However, oddsmakers aren't expecting that to happen.
Houston is set as a -105 favorite to win the AL West, which makes some sense since the team has done that in six of the last seven seasons. The only season it didn't? The pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.
With Shohei Ohtani leaving the Los Angeles Angels and the Oakland Athletics still in a massive rebuild, oddsmakers are projecting this to be a three-team race for the division. If you aren't comfortable laying the juice with the Astros, how should you bet on these teams?
Let's dive into the odds and some storylines for the AL West this season.
AL West Odds for 2024 Season
- Houston Astros: -105
- Texas Rangers: +200
- Seattle Mariners: +300
- Los Angeles Angels: +4500
- Oakland Athletics: +25000
Oddsmakers Disrespecting Defending World Series Champs in Division Odds
The Rangers won the World Series last season despite losing ace Jacob deGrom to an elbow injury, and the team returns most of its core for the 2024 season.
Yet, oddsmakers still think the Astros will have the edge in this division.
Texas led the AL West for most of the 2023 season, but the team fell apart in the final month, allowing Houston to steal the division in the final week of the season. I still think this is a great price for a Texas team that knows it has what it takes to win a title.
Are Seattle Mariners a Worthwhile Dark Horse in AL West?
The Seattle Mariners have one of the best rotations in baseball with Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo and George Kirby leading the way, but the team needs more on offense to make a run at the AL West crown this season.
The Mariners also put themselves in a hole with a slow start last season, and it cost them a chance at a wild card spot.
Hopefully, this young team is able to learn from that an improve in the 2023 season. Given this is a three-team race, Seattle may be worth a sprinkle at +300 odds.
