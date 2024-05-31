Alabama Crimson Tide National Championship Odds Surge on News Mark Sears Returning to School
By Reed Wallach
Alabama broke through to the Final Four last season under head coach Nate Oats, the school's first ever National Semifinals appearance.
However, oddsmakers are counting on even more success in the 2024-2025 season for the Crimson Tide, as the team is now amongst the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament on the news that star guard Mark Sears will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to school. The Crimson Tide are tied for the third shortest odds heading into the offseason at +1200.
The Crimson Tide have regularly had an elite offense under head coach Oats, even being the No. 1 overall seed two years ago with No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Brandon Miller at the helm. It was last year that it all clicked for Oats and the Tide, though, as Sears engineered the team's offense to the Final Four before eventually falling short to the National Champion Connecticut Huskies, 86-72.
Sears, a second team All-American, averaged 21 points with four rebounds and four assists while shooting 50% from the field, 43% from beyond the arc and 85% from the free throw line.
Alabama is going through a shift at the school in the wake of the team's continued basketball success and football coach Nick Saban retiring following last season.
For the first time in recent memory, the Crimson Tide have shorter odds to win the National Championship in basketball rather than football.
Below, you'll find the updated National Championship market with some key players still in the transfer portal as the offseason continues.
2025 NCAA Tournament National Championship Odds
- Connecticut: +900
- Kansas: +1000
- Duke: +1200
- Alabama: +1200
- North Carolina: +1600
- Houston: +1600
- Baylor: +2000
- Gonzaga: +2200
- Auburn: +2500
- Arkansas: +2500
- Arizona: +2500
- Iowa State: +2800
- Kentucky: +3000
- Purdue: +3500
- Creighton: +4000
- Rutgers: +4500
- Tennessee: +4500
- Indiana: +5000
- Texas: +5000
- Michigan State: +5500
- Michigan: +5500
- Marquette: +5500
- UCLA: +5500