Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 7
By Reed Wallach
Auburn and Alabama meet for the second time this season with the Tigers looking to avenge a tight loss on the road to the Crimson Tide.
The Tigers lost a back-and-forth affair against the Crimson Tide in SEC action, but with a hostile home crowd, can Auburn expect better results with the location shifting to the vaunted 'Jungle,' where Bruce Pearl's group has won every game by double digits?
Here's our full betting preview for the Iron Bowl matchup between two heated rivals.
Alabama vs. Auburn Odds, Spread and Total
Auburn vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Auburn is 14-7 against the spread (ATS) as a favorite this season
- Alabama has covered eight of its last 10 games
- Alabama has gone OVER in 15 of 22 games this season
- Alabama has gone OVER in four of five games as an underdog
- Auburn has gone UNDER in 14 of 22 games this season
Alabama vs. Auburn How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 7th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Neville Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Alabama Record: 16-6
- Auburn Record: 18-4
Alabama vs. Auburn Key Players to Watch
Alabama
Mark Sears: Sears is a dangerous offensive weapon, shooting 44% from the floor and averaging over 20 points per game while dishing out nearly four assists and grabbing four rebounds. Sears is the engine behind the second-best offense in the country according to KenPom that plays at a frenetic tempo, evident in the team's first matchup against Auburn where he scored 22 points and dished out eight assists.
Auburn
Johni Broome: The junior big man has been putting up big numbers in his second season with the Tigers, averaging nearly 16 points and nine rebounds while blocking more than two shots per game. Broome also played great against Alabama despite the loss the last time these two teams met on January 24th, scoring 25 points and grabbing 14 rebounds while blocking five shots. Can he do it again on his home court?
Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
This rematch sets up for an Auburn win and cover.
While the Crimson Tide held off a second-half spurt from Auburn to win and cover as small favorites, I don't envision the team will have the same fate on the road this time. In the first meeting, Auburn hit only five of 25 three's (20%) despite shooting nearly 55% on two's. Meanwhile, Alabama had the opposite shooting splits, hitting 11 threes on 30 attempts and shooting 39% on two's.
With Broome protecting the rim, Alabama's offense will continue to be over-reliant on the three-point shot, which won't travel well. This season, the Crimson Tide's shooting 30% from beyond the arc on the road, per Bart Torvik, which is 253rd in the country.
On the other side, I expect Auburn to continue to find success inside and see an up-tick in three-point shooting against an Alabama defense that is due a three percent three-point percentage jump, according to ShotQuality.
Take War Eagle to knot up the season series and cover at home.
