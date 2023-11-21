Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 13
College football betting preview, prediction and best bets for Alabama vs. Auburn in the 2023 "Iron Bowl."
By Reed Wallach
Alabama and Auburn meet again in the latest installment of 'The Iron Bowl' in the final week of the regular season.
The Crimson Tide are on a tear and will look to continue their winning streak and potential College Football Playoff push against their bitter rival in Auburn, but can the team cover a big point spread against a team that has posed a threat at times to the likes of Georgia?
Auburn is off one of the biggest upset losses this season, losing by 21 to New Mexico State as three touchdown favorites! Can the team respond in its regular season finale?
Alabama vs. Auburn Odds, Spread and Total
Auburn vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Alabama is 8-3 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Auburn is 5-6 ATS this season
- Alabama is 3-1 ATS this season
- Alabama has gone OVER in eight of 11 games this season
Alabama vs. Auburn How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Alabama Record: 10-1
- Auburn Record: 6-5
Alabama vs. Auburn Key Players to Watch
Alabama
Jalen Milroe: Since a Week 3 benching against South Florida, Milroe has been nothing short of sensational, passing for nearly 2,000 yards in eight games with 24 total touchdowns and four interceptions. After a bit of an identity crisis, Milroe has taken control of the position and the offense appears to have figured out what works best with the mobile signal caller.
Auburn
Jarquez Hunter: Alabama has a formidable defensive line, but Auburn has a non-existent passing game so a lot will fall on Hunter, who is averaging six yards per carry. We saw the Tigers implement a run-heavy approach against Georgia that had the team in mix to pull a titanic upset at home. Can the team follow a similar scirpt on Saturday at home?
Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
Alabama's offense may not be as consistent down-to-down, 44th in success rate, but the team has become a big play weapon with Milroe's ability to extend plays and generate big plays. Auburn's defense is strong at limiting those chunk plays, 43rd in EPA/Play on the year, but hasn't been able to capitalize on a sturdy defensive line that is 39th in the nation in sacks.
However, we have seen the team as big underdogs implement its ground-based approach and run misdirections in order to flip the field and control the ball. If there's one hole in the Alabama defense, it's the inability to limit chunk play son the ground, outside the top 100 in explosive rush defense.
If Auburn can hit a few big plays and push around a still vulnerable Alabama offensive line that is 118th in sacks allowed and 80th in total tackles for loss, this game can become a chore for the Crimson Tide to pull away with margin.
Of course, this is the "Iron Bowl" and Jordan-Hare Stadium is a house of horrors for teams to travel to so expect a full effort from both sides in one of the biggest rivalry games in college football. However, given that Alabama has a date with Georgia and the CFP next week, is there an incentive to run it up if the team is able to get some separation?
I'll take the home dog.
