Alabama vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 31 (Back the Bulldogs as a home underdog)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Alabama-Georgia.
No. 24 Alabama has recovered from its 20-point loss at Tennessee Jan. 20, picking up a pair of home conference victories last week over No. 8 Auburn and LSU. The Crimson Tide’s high-flying offense exploded for 109 points against the Tigers and now the total is sky-high Wednesday as they visit Athens.
Georgia has given up 100-plus points in two of its last three games in losses to Kentucky and Florida. The Bulldogs are 4-3 in SEC play and have been a profitable underdog to bettors this season. Does that trend continue at Stegeman Coliseum?
Here’s the betting breakdown for Wednesday’s SEC tilt with a best bet.
Alabama vs. Georgia odds, spread and total
Alabama vs. Georgia betting trends
- Alabama is 12-8 ATS this season
- Georgia is 11-8-1 ATS this season
- Alabama is 10-5 ATS as a favorite this season
- Georgia is 6-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 14-6 in Alabama games this season
- The OVER is 10-10 in Georgia games this season
Alabama vs. Georgia how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 31
- Game time: 6:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
- How to watch (TV): SEC Network
- Alabama record: 14-6 (6-1 SEC)
- Georgia record: 14-6 (6-3 SEC)
Alabama vs. Georgia key players to watch
Alabama
Mark Sears: In his second season at Alabama after transferring from Ohio University, the 6-foot-1 senior is second in the SEC in scoring at a career-high 20 points per game. Sears is shooting 52% from the field and has scored 20-plus points six of the last seven games. He is trying to bounce back from the perimeter, though, going just 3-of-17 from beyond the arc over the last five games.
Georgia
RJ Melendez: The 6-foot-7 junior guard averages 11.1 points per game but was Georgia’s leading scorer for the first time since Dec. 1 in Saturday’s 102-98 overtime loss to Florida. Melendez posted a season-high 35 points, going 13-of-19 from the field and hitting six 3-pointers to go with 3 rebounds and 5 steals.
Alabama vs. Georgia prediction and pick
Alabama has the No. 1 offense in KenPom and is the reason for the third-highest total in a Crimson Tide game this season. Alabama is 10-5 ATS as a favorite this season, but this will be the second time the Crimson Tide are laying points on the road (0-1).
Can Georgia’s defense contain Alabama’s fast-paced scheme that ranks No. 21 in adjusted tempo with the No. 4 ranking in effective field goal percentage? Georgia is No. 55 overall in defensive efficiency and No. 68 in effective field goal percentage. They’ll have to get better on the glass, ranking No. 259 in defensive rebounding.
Georgia has been tough at home, holding off LSU, 68-66, beating Arkansas by a dozen and hanging with Tennessee, 85-79. Georgia’s defense is due for some positive regression after giving up triple digits against Kentucky and Florida on the road. That comes Wednesday night in its return to Stegeman Coliseum as the Bulldogs keep it close in front of an energized crowd. Take the points.
