Alabama vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for SEC Championship
SEC Championship betting preview, prediction and best bets for Alabama vs. Georgia.
By Reed Wallach
The two-time defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs are a win away from a third straight College Football Playoff against arch rival Alabama.
The Bulldogs have been lightly tested this season in its quest for a three-peat, but Alabama has turned into its expected CFP contender with the emergence of quarterback Jalen Milroe as a dual-threat passer. Can he spoil Georgia's hopes of history?
Here's my betting preview for the SEC Championship Game:
If you are betting on this one, make sure to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and bet on this one! If you sign up with the link below, you will get a $150 in bonus bets upon a first bet and win on a $5 bet on ANY moneyline!
Alabama vs. Georgia Odds, Spread and Total
Georgia vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Georgia is 3-8 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Alabama is 8-4 ATS this season
- Alabama has gone OVER in nine of 12 games this season
Alabama vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Georgia Record: 12-0
- Alabama Record: 11-1
Alabama vs. Georgia Key Players to Watch
Alabama
Jalen Milroe: The key to the Crimson Tide offense has been its evolution of the deep pass. Milroe may not be a traditional pocket passer, but he has been money on the shot plays, completing 55% of his passes of 20 or more yards (comprising nearly a quarter of his dropbacks) for 15 touchdowns with only one interception. Milroe has 23 big time throws on deep passes with zero turnover-worthy plays.
Georgia
Carson Beck: Beck has emerged as an incredibly efficient passer, completing more than 72% of his passes for 3,503 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions and the team has scored 30 or more in seven straight. Beck has been clinical on short passes, completing 84% of his passes between zero and nine yards, but hasn't been asked to go deep with it. He's more than capable to air it out, but hasn't been asked to.
Alabama vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
Alabama's offense has come on over the last few weeks, but it's worth noting who the team has played. The unit scored 42 against one of the worst SEC defenses in LSU, 49 on an overrated Kentucky defense and 66 on FCS Chattanooga, before struggling in The Iron Bowl against a sturdy Auburn defense.
With that being said, I do believe offensive coordinator Tommy Reese can scheme up some openings for Milroe and the Crimson Tide offense to get the ball moving dow field. Yes, Georgia has an elite secondary, but the run defense has had holes and Milroe has been on point on his deep passes this entire season. It's no longer a fad, he's surgical at getting the ball down field to the likes of former Bulldogs wide receiver Jermaine Burton.
I don't trust Alabama's offense to stay consistent over the course of the game, to beat outduel Georgia, who possesses too much firepower on offense to move the ball at will, but I do believe the team can score a bit.
Georgia has been scoring with ease despite injuries all over during the course of the year, and I see no reason not to side with the Bulldogs offense yet again.
I think Georgia's efficiency on offense is too much for the sometimes prodding Alabama attack to keep up and that the Bulldogs pull away and punch its ticket to the CFP. With that being said, I see some fireworks in store for Alabama and prefer the over as my favorite bet in this one.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!