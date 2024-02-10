Alabama vs. LSU Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 10 (Back the Crimson Tide)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Alabama-LSU.
Alabama missed a chance at a key win over a ranked opponent when it fell to Auburn on Wednesday, 99-81. The Crimson Tide had won their previous four games and will look to get right in Baton Rouge in a rematch from just a few weeks ago. LSU got off to a hot start (2-0) in SEC play, but have lost five of its last seven matchups.
The Tigers will try to feed off the home crowd to knock off a ranked conference opponent Saturday afternoon. Here’s the betting preview for the SEC clash with a best bet.
Alabama vs. LSU odds, spread and total
Alabama vs. LSU betting trends
- Alabama is 14-9 ATS this season
- LSU is 9-13 ATS this season
- Alabama is 12-5 ATS as a favorite this season
- LSU is 3-7 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 16-7 in Alabama games this season
- The OVER is 12-10 in LSU games this season
Alabama vs. LSU how to watch
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 10
- Game time: 12 p.m. EST
- Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- Alabama record: 16-7 (8-2 SEC)
- LSU record: 12-10 (4-5 SEC)
Alabama vs. LSU key players to watch
Alabama
Mark Sears: In his second season since transferring from Ohio University, Sears is one of the most dynamic players in the SEC. The senior guard leads the league in scoring at 20.3 points per game and is shooting 52.3% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc. Sears is part of an elite backcourt tandem with Aaron Estrada, with each guard averaging 3.9 assists per game.
LSU
Will Baker: The 7-foot forward is averaging 11.9 points per game and is tied for the team lead in rebounds (5.1). Baker has scored in double figures in three consecutive games, including a 25-point outing in a Feb. 3 win over Arkansas before going for 16 points and 8 rebounds in Wednesday’s road loss to Tennessee.
Alabama vs. LSU prediction and pick
In the first matchup between these two teams Jan. 27, Alabama completely controlled the pace to score 109 points, its second-highest scoring output of the season. The Crimson Tide shot 55.6% from the field, 41.2% from beyond the arc and won the rebounding battle 42-33.
It’s hard to see LSU’s defense trying to flip the script when the two teams meet on Saturday. Alabama’s offense has so much firepower and is ranked No. 2 in efficiency by KenPom. The Crimson Tide are top-15 in the nation in 3-point and 2-point shooting and rank No. 4 in effective field goal percentage while playing at the No. 16 pace.
Alabama’s biggest advantage comes on the glass. The Crimson Tide are No. 28 in offensive rebounding percentage and should get plenty of second-chance opportunities against an LSU defense that is No. 245 in defensive rebounding.
A step up in class has been bad news for LSU this season. The Tigers are just 1-3 ATS against top-25 opponents and Alabama has been able to pull away from sub-par teams this year, going 12-5 ATS as a favorite.
Ride with the Crimson Tide.
Pick: Alabama -6
