Alabama vs. Michigan Opening Odds, Spread and Total: Wolverines Favored in Rose Bowl

College football odds and preview for the Rose Bowl between Michigan and Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
By Reed Wallach
The College Football Playoffs are set!
No. 1 seed Michigan will take on No. 4 seed Alabama in the Rose Bowl, serving as the College Football Playoffs semifinals this season. The Wolverines secured its top seed by running the table this season regular season, finished by winning the Big Ten Championship in a 23-0 win against Iowa.
Meanwhile, Alabama enters as a one-loss SEC Champion after snapping two-time defending National Champion Georgia's 29-game winning streak, 27-24.
This will pit two of the most physically imposing defenses in the nation, evident in the incredibly low opening total. Alabama is 18th in yards per play allowed and seventh in success rate allowed. Meanwhile, Michigan is fourth in yards per play while allowing less than one point per drive.
Which offense can take advantage? Alabama has been shaky on a down-to-down basis, but Jalen Milroe has been incredibly dangerous on deep passes all season, can he test a Michigan secondary that has been lightly tested by vertical passing games.
What about Michigan, who has been able to bully every defense in its way, but hasn't showcased a ton of downfield passing. Alabama's defensive line is elite and may force Michigan's hand as a passing unit.
We'll have plenty of time to dive into this one, but for now, let's set the stage with the opening odds.
Alabama vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Alabama: +2
- Michigan: -2
Moneyline:
- Alabama: +108
- Michigan: -122
Total: 46.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
