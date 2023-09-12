Alabama vs. South Florida Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
Alabama will look to shake off its upset loss to Texas with a road trip to South Florida, can the Crimson Tide cover the spread?
By Reed Wallach
Alabama was stunned at home to the visiting Texas Longhorns, knocking the team off the pace of the College Football Playoff.
However, its early enough for Alabama to improve on the offensive side of the ball to be contenders by the end of the season. The team's redemption tour starts on the road against a rebuilding South Florida team.
The Bulls are playing at one of the fastest tempos in the country under head coach Alex Golesh, which could give the Crimson Tide even more possessions to cover this massive point spread. Is it worthwhile to lay it with Alabama?
Let's dissect the point spread and dish out a best bet:
South Florida vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
South Florida vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Nick Saban is 43-36-1 against the spread (ATS) at Alabama in non conference play
- Nick Saban is 35-30 ATS at Alabama as a road favorite
- South Florida hasn't covered in either game this season, staying under in both games
Alabama vs. South Florida How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 16th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Alabama Record: 1-1
- South Florida Record: 1-1
Alabama Key Players to Watch
Alabama
Jalen Milroe: It was an up-and-down game for the Alabama quarterback, who extended plays with his legs at times and hit a few deep passes to put the Crimson Tide up briefly. However, it was more bad than good, completing only 51.9% of his passes for 255 yards with two interceptions. Milroe is a run-first QB that is trying to develop as a passer, he wasn't ready for the Texas game in Week 2, but will use this matchup to find a rhythm.
South Florida
Byrum Brown: While he got dinged up in the Bulls win against Florida A&M, he appears on track to play as of this writing. Another run-first quarterback, Brown has only completed 51% of his passes while tossing four touchdowns, while running for four.
Alabama vs. South Carolina Prediction and Pick
While Alabama has Ole Miss on deck, this feels like a game that sets up for the Crimson Tide offense to find its stride ahead of SEC play. The team was beat in the trenches on both sides of the ball, averaging a shade over three yards per carry and couldn't get ahead of schedule on first downs.
Against an inferior opponent with a rebuilding defense, I believe the Crimson Tide will look to put a big number on the scoreboard and cover the spread against the Bulls. Meanwhile, the Alabama defense got beat over the top a few times by some of the best wide receivers in the country, but South Florida lacks the ability to do that with the raw Brown at quarterback. Brown isn't an efficient enough passer to challenge the Crimson Tide defense, who should get pressure in the backfield all game long.
Even if Nick Saban pulls the likes of Milroe early, there's enough talent in the two-deep and even the three-deep to put up a big number and blowout South Florida.
