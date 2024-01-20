Alabama vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Saturday, Jan. 20
By Reed Wallach
Is a National Championship contender emerging in Knoxville?
Tennessee is buoyed by one of the best wings in the country, Dalton Knecht, and the team has emerged as true National Championship contender, as the team hosts Alabama, who has the best offense in the country. Can Nate Oats bunch hang around on the road against a two-way machine in the Volunteers?
We got a full betting breakdown below, keep reading to see which side we are backing!
Alabama vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total
Tennessee vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Alabama is 10-6-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Tennessee is 7-10 ATS this season
- Alabama is 2-1-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- Alabama has gone OVER in 12 of 17 games this season
- Alabama has gone OVER in three of four games as an underdog
Tennessee vs. Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 20th
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Tennessee Record: 12-5
- Alabama Record: 13-4
Alabama vs. Tennessee Key Players to Watch
Alabama
Mark Sears: Sears turned his ankle in the Crimson Tide's most recent game against Missouri, which is huge news as Sears is the team's most impactful player. He is averaging nearly 20 points per game with four rebounds and four assists on gaudy 53% shooting from the field and nearly 48% shooting from beyond the arc. One of the best guards in the country, Sears needs to be at full strength to get on track.
Tennessee
Dalton Knecht: Arguably the best transfer portal add of the year, Knecht has unlocked this Tennessee offense that is 21st in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom while maintaining the second best adjusted defensive efficiency mark. Knecht is posting an average of nearly 19 points per game on 41% from three, but is fresh off back-to-back games with 36 or more points.
Alabama vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
I'm way more bullish on Tennessee's second ranked defense to shut down the top offense in the country in Alabama, who is overly reliant on the three-point shot.
Oats' team forces the issue from either three-point shots or layups, ranking 11th in three-point rate while canning nearly 40% of its triples. However, I'm not going to trust the team to take that hot shooting on the road and keep up with a Tennessee defense that is 102nd in generating turnovers, 38th in three-point percentage allowed and incredibly stout on the interior, second in two-point percentage allowed.
Meanwhile, Alabama's defense is going to struggle to slow down Tennessee's offense that is more than capable from beyond the arc, shooting a national average 33% while 48th in offensive rebounding percentage.
To make matters worse for the Crimson Tide, Sears may be hobbled by an ankle injury. While there is no indication he'll miss the game, traveling to Rocky Top to face the second best defense in the country who has one of the best on-ball guard defenders in the nation in Josiah Jordan-James is a tall ask.
I think the Vols stay hot at home and cover against the Crimson Tide.
