Alabama's National Championship Odds Plummet Following Nick Saban's Retirement
Breaking down the latest shift in odds for Alabama to win the National Championship after Nick Saban announced his retirement.
In what has been one of the craziest weeks in football coach departures, Nick Saban added his name to the mix when he made the shocking announcement that he will be retiring as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Saban led Alabama to nine SEC titles and six National Championships in his tenure as the team's head coach.
The retirement has sent a shockwave through the college football world, specifically in the SEC. Before the announcement, Alabama has once again a top favorite to win the National Championship at +500 odds, but since then, the Crimson Tide have fallen to +1400. Meanwhile, Ole Miss and LSU have jumped from +1500 to +1200.
Oregon's head coach, Dan Lanning, has become a top contender for the vacant job and reports are that he's currently in Tuscaloosa interviewing for the gig.
If you still believe that Alabama can get the job done and win a National Championship with Saban, then now is the time to bet on them to do exactly that. I can almost guarantee that the hype train will be going at full steam by the time the season starts, no matter who their head coach is, and the odds will adjust closer to where they were pre-Saban retirement.
The current odds of +1400 are a bit of an overreaction from the news which means us bettors can take advantage of it and bet on them now before it's too late.
Alabama National Championship odds
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
