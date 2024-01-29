Alcorn State vs. Bethune-Cookman Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Jan. 29 (Lay it with the Wildcats)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Alcorn State-Bethune-Cookman.
Three-plus weeks ago, Alcorn State had lost 13 of its first 14 games after an eight-point loss at Jackson State. Since then, the Braves have won three of their last five, including two straight in SWAC play. Alcorn State is coming off a 76-67 win over Florida A&M, so can they extend the winning streak on the road Monday night?
Bethune-Cookman has won three of its last four games to move to third in the SWAC and are coming off a double-digit win at home against Jackson State. They’ve been profitable for bettors as a favorite this season, so can they cover the short spread Monday night?
Here’s the betting preview for the conference clash with a best bet.
Alcorn State vs. Bethune-Cookman odds, spread and total
Alcorn State vs. Bethune-Cookman betting trends
- Alcorn State is 8-10 ATS this season
- Bethune-Cookman is 9-8 ATS this season
- Alcorn State is 5-9 ATS as an underdog this season
- Bethune-Cookman is 4-2 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 11-7 in Alcorn State games this season
- The OVER is 10-7 in Bethune-Cookman games this season
Alcorn State vs. Bethune-Cookman how to watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 29
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moore Gymnasium
- How to watch (TV): ESPN 2, ESPN+
- Alcorn State record: 4-15 (3-3 SWAC)
- Bethune-Cookman record: 9-10 (4-2 SWAC)
Alcorn State vs. Bethune-Cookman key players to watch
Alcorn State
Stephen Byard: Alcorn State’s offense has made the biggest jump in league play and Byard was one of four double-digit scorers for the Braves in Saturday’s win over Florida A&M. Byard, a 6-foot-8 junior forward, is averaging 8.1 points per game but has now put up double figures in back-to-back games, leading Alcorn State to a pair of wins. In those games, Byard has 24 points on an impressive 11-of-15 shooting with 13 rebounds and 3 assists.
Bethune-Cookman
Zion Harmon: Bethune-Cookman has had a different leading scorer in each of the last four games and it was Harmon’s turn in Saturday’s win over Jackson State. The sophomore guard averages 14.5 points per game and turned in 23 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds over 38 minutes to lead the Wildcats to an 82-71 win.
Alcorn State vs. Bethune-Cookman prediction and pick
Despite the No. 331 offense in KenPom, Bethune-Cookman is averaging 75.1 points per game, which ranks second in the SWAC. The Wildcats’ lineup features five players averaging at least 9.2 points per game and have a dream home matchup Monday night against an Alcorn State defense that is ranked third-worst in the nation (No. 360) in defensive efficiency, per KenPom.
Bethune-Cookman is able to put up points with its style of play, ranking No. 29 in adjusted tempo. They’ll face an Alcorn State defense that is No. 361 in effective field goal percentage and No. 357 in defending shots from both inside and beyond the arc.
Bethune-Cookman’s defense sticks with the up-tempo system and creates a lot of opportunities in transition as the No. 14 team in turnover percentage and No. 6 in steal percentage. They’ll face an Alcorn State offense that is No. 290 in effective field goal percentage, No. 317 in shooting from 2-point range and No. 303 in free-throw percentage. In front of its home crowd for a “White Out” in Daytona Beach, lay the short number with the Wildcats.
