Aleksander Barkov New Conn Smythe Favorite Following Panthers Game 5 Win
By Reed Wallach
As the Panthers seized control of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Rangers, a new Conn Smythe Trophy favorite emerged.
Aleksander Barkov, who has 17 points this postseason, has become the favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy after the Panthers took a 3-2 series lead against the Rangers as the team heads back home for Game 6 on Saturday.
Barkov, who headlines a loaded offense, is receiving the credit in the betting market amongst a crowded group of Panthers, including Matthew Tkachuk, Sergei Bobrovsky and Carter Verhaeghe.
Below, you'll find the updated Conn Smythe Trophy odds, which is given to the Most Valuable Player of the NHL postseason.
2024 Conn Smythe Trophy Odds
- Aleksander Barkov: +500
- Jake Oettinger: +550
- Connor McDavid: +600
- Matthew Tkachuk: +700
- Sergei Bobrovsky: +750
- Leon Draisaitl: +950
- Miro Heiskanen: +1000
- Igor Shersterkin: +1200
- Wyatt Johnston: +2200
- Carter Verhaeghe: +3000
- Evan Bouchard: +3000
- Jason Robertson: +3000
- Gustav Forsling: +3000
- Vincent Trochek: +5000
- Jaime Benn: +7500
- Sam Reinhart: +7500
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Barkov Favored to Win Conn Smythe amongst Crowded Group of Contenders
Barkov is the favorite, but it may be on shaky ground as the Panthers move one win closer to the Stanley Cup Finals, as he is tied for second on the team in points while being third in goals and second in assists.
Florida is the favorite to win the Stanley Cup as the team is up 3-2 in the ECF and the Western Confernece Finals is currently tied at 2-2. The second and third choice in the market come from the West, Stars' goalie Jake Oettinger and Oilers center Connor McDavid, but the fourth and fifth choice are also Pantherss in Matthew Tkachuk and Sergei Bobrovsky.
If not any of those three, the team's leading goal scorer in the postseason, Carter Verhaeghe, can poise a threat with his nine goals this postseason.
This market is developing more and more with more results coming in each night ahead of the Stanley Cup Finals, but Barkov has inched out in front for now.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.