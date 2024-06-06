Alexander Zverev vs. Casper Ruud Semifinal Preview, Odds, Prediction
The second men’s semifinal at the French Open is a very intriguing matchup between two top players who have found their identity on clay surfaces. Both world No. 4 Alexander Zverev and No. 7 Casper Ruud enter this match on Friday at a time where they are thriving in their careers, with all-time greats absent from the draw including Novak Djokovic, who withdrew from the tournament on Wednesday.
Much like the Alcaraz-Sinner matchup, this is one where it’s hard to find much to separate these two. Ruud and Zverev are both part of the “good enough to win a grand slam” club, but have not quite been able to break through on that stage just yet. One of them will advance to a grand slam final come Sunday, what remains is determining if either can take advantage of this golden opportunity.
Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ruud: +1.5 (-120)
- Zverev: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ruud: +105
- Zverev: -125
Total: 39.5 (Over -112/Under -118)
Alexander Zverev vs. Casper Ruud Betting Trends
- Alexander Zverev has made 4 consecutive French Open semifinals
- Casper Ruud is seeking his 3rd straight final at the French Open
- Alexander Zverev is 11-1 on clay courts in the last month
- Casper Ruud is 17-2 at the French Open since the 2022 tournament
Alexander Zverev vs. Casper Ruud: How To Watch
- Date: Friday, June 7th
- Match Time: Approx. 12:30 PM
- Venue: Court Philippe-Chatrier, Roland Garros, Paris, France
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): Tennis Channel, NBC, Peacock, TC Plus
- Alexander Zverev Grand Slam Record (2024): 10-1
- Casper Ruud Grand Slam Record (2024): 7-1
Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Pick
For both Zverev and Ruud, they are extremely talented players who have had some history with one another. For years, their respective careers have been kept somewhat in the shadows behind the legends Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. This is finally their chance to showcase to the tennis world that they are capable of breaking out and into the cream of the crop.
This is a carbon copy of the 2023 French Open semifinals, in which Ruud got the better of Zverev in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 6-0. It was their only clay court meeting, while the remaining three have been on hard surfaces in tournament quarterfinals. The head-to-head is an even 2-2, but Ruud has won the last pair of meetings. Both players are highly skilled and can certainly elevate one another’s game in this match.
Alexander Zverev has been one of those reliable performers in grand slam tournaments with a few close calls. His serve is explosive and among the best amongst all ATP Tour players. His rating is 2nd behind another top 10 player on tour in Hubert Hurkacz. On clay, he ranks 2nd in service games won at 87.4 percent. It was slightly off against Alex De Minaur in the quarterfinals, but Zverev quickly adjusted and reigned it in. This is his 4th consecutive semifinal appearance at this tournament as he has continued building on his game through the years.
Casper Ruud is also threatening again at the French Open and has come so close in the past two years. The issue is that he’s run into the machine of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal and lost both of those final matches in straight sets. This is finally a path that is a bit more favorable for him. The best asset that he brings to the table is on his serve, much like Zverev’s strong suit. In his quarterfinal match with Taylor Fritz, he converted 60 percent of his second serve points. He holds on 84.6 percent of his service games, good for 13th on the ATP Tour.
I’m going to side with Ruud in this matchup, the player who’s a bit more rested and has consistency on his resume. While the Zverev resurgence is quite a story for the sport, I believe those extra days off helped Casper regain his composure and prepare for another important match in his grand slam career. I expect the crowd to be behind Ruud as well due to the ongoing domestic violence trial which has led some to shun Zverev from their tennis fandom.
It’s going to be a match filled with long rallies and narrow margins for error, but I believe it will benefit Ruud in the long run and he grabs this win in a hard fought match. He is savvy with his ball placement and makes opponents work for every point. His serve is not necessarily fancy, but it’s reliable and gets the job done.
More often than not, he is on the attack and likes to come in from the baseline to finish off points. It’s a toss-up match which has a close to even price at most sportsbooks. His adjustment to clay has been noticeable and it shows based on his form through the years on the surface. Zverev has also had a pair of 5-set matches north of 4 hours that he had to grind out. The tank is full for the Norwegian, and I expect him to find his way to yet another final here at Roland Garros.
Pick: Casper Ruud ML (+105)
Note: Odds are subject to change.