Alexandre Sarr Massively Favored to Be First Overall Pick in 2024 NBA Draft

Alex Sarr put his best foot forward at last week's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.



Standing vertical leap: 30.5”

Max vertical leap: 37.0”

Lane agility test: 11.43 seconds

Shuttle run: 3.23 seconds

Three-quarter sprint: 3.27 seconds



