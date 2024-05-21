Alexandre Sarr Massively Favored to Be First Overall Pick in 2024 NBA Draft
By Reed Wallach
As NBA Draft season picks up, the consensus favorite to be the first pick, held by the Atlanta Hawks, is big man Alexandre Sarr.
Sarr, a French big man that played last season in Australia, is the heavily favored prospect to hear his name called first in the 2024 NBA Draft, which was further solidified by a strong showing at the NBA Draft Combine.
Here are the updated odds to go No. 1 overall at FanDuel Sportsbook
2024 NBA Draft Odds for No. 1 Overall Pick
- Alexandre Sarr: -300
- Zaccharie Risacher: +450
- Donovan Clingan: +1100
- Robert Dillingham: +3500
- Reed Sheppard: +4000
- Matas Buzelis: +5000
- Nikola Topic: +5000
- Stephon Castle: +5000
- Zach Edey: +15000
- Bronny James: +15000
Who Can Challenge Alexandre Sarr for No. 1 Pick?
Sarr is the most likely pick, which is currently held by Atlanta, but in what is being viewed as a “weak” draft class and a Hawks team that can go in a number of different directions with a roster that was built to compete, the pick can go in different directions.
Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman is the first prominent media member to go in a different direction, listing Zaccharie Risacher as the No. 1 pick in his May 21 updated mock draft.
This shows that while Sarr is a heavy favorite, there are options starting at No. 1 and it may not be the slam dunk that the odds indicate.
This is an ongoing story that should pick up steam as we get closer to the late June draft.
