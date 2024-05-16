Almeria vs. Barcelona Prediction and Odds for La Liga Matchday 36
Barcelona's quest to secure second place continues as they travel to the Power Horse Stadium to the already relegated Almeria.
In the last match, Almeria has yet to find their third win of the season as they fell 3-2 to Real Betis last weekend. Although there is nothing left to play for, Almeria is still at risk of being the side with the fewest points in the La Liga season this century, as they only racked up 17 points from 35 matches.
Barcelona is back on the winning side for the second time in the last five matches. Thanks to goals from Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, Barcelona's 2-0 victory against Real Sociedad put them back in second place. So far, Barcelona is only one point ahead of Girona in third place.
Almeria vs. Barcelona Odds
3-Way Moneyline
- Almeria: +600
- Draw: +450
- Barcelona: -300
Spread
- Barcelona -1.5 (-105)
- Almeria +1.5 (-110)
Total
- 3.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Team News and Lineups Prediction
Almeria will be without Largie Ramazani, who is still serving his five-match suspension. Alec Balde, Gavi, and Frenkie de Jong are unavailable for Barcelona due to injury, while İlkay Gündoğan is doubtful for the match.
Almeria lineup prediction: Luis Maximiano; Marc Pubill, Chumi, César Montes, Álex Centelles; Edgar González, Marcos Pena; Léo Baptistão, Jonathan Viera, Adrián Embarba; Anthony Lozano.
Barcelona lineup prediction: Marc-André ter Stegen; Jules Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Pau Cubarsí, João Cancelo; Andreas Christensen, Pedri, Fermín López; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha.
Almeria vs. Barcelona Prediction
Almeria comes into this match with a record of four points from the last five matches. Their three consecutive losses at home clearly indicate that this match will be an uphill battle for Almeria, especially against Barcelona.
This match has the potential to produce a lot of goals, considering that Barcelona's last four matches have seen two or more goals.
Barcelona's goal-scoring record should continue in this match, as they have consistently found the back of the net in their last eight matches, scoring 11 goals in the last five matches.
In comparison, Almeria averaged 0.47 points per match at home, while Barcelona averaged 1.94 points per match on the road. In previous encounters, the two sides averaged 3.54 goals. With 1.39 xGA at home for Almeria compared with Barcelona's 1.66 xG on the road, their talented forwards should easily breakdown Almeria's struggling defense.
Barcelona's only defeat to Almeria came last season with a 1-0 defeat at the same ground. Considering that they lost their last two away matches to Real Madrid and Girona, Barcelona should be motivated enough to win this match and avoid its third consecutive away loss.
Pick: Barcelona -1.5 (+106) and Over 2.5 goals (-286)
