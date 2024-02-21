American League Cy Young Odds for 2024 Season (Gerrit Cole, Kevin Gausman Highlight Field)
Breaking down the odds to win the American League Cy Young award in the 2024 MLB season.
By Peter Dewey
The MLB season is approaching quickly, and one award market that has two clear-cut favorites in it is the AL Cy Young, with Gerrit Cole and Kevin Gausman sitting as the only players with shorter than +1000 odds to win the award.
Cole is the reigning Cy Young, and he's coming off arguably the best season of his career where he led the AL in ERA, ERA+, shoutouts, innings pitched, WHIP, and hits allowed per nine innings.
The AL is filled with a bunch of solid young pitchers, but there may be a veteran who is undervalued as well in this year's opening odds. Let's break down the top contenders for the AL Cy Young and a few players to watch this season.
2024 AL Cy Young Award Odds
- Gerrit Cole: +500
- Kevin Gausman: +700
- Pablo Lopez: +1000
- Framber Valdez: +1000
- Corbin Burnes: +1000
- Luis Castillo: +1200
- George Kirby: +1300
- Tarik Skubal: +2200
- Logan Gilbert: +2500
- Cole Ragans: +2500
- Zach Eflin: +2700
- Dylan Cease: +3000
- Grayson Rodriguez: +3000
- Nathan Eovaldi: +4000
- Joe Ryan: +4500
- Yusei Kikuchi: +5000
- Shane Bieber: +5000
- Justin Verlander: +5000
Gerrit Cole Favored to Win Back-to-Back AL Cy Young Awards
I mentioned Cole's dominance last season already, and he's now finished in the top 10 in Cy Young voting for six straight seasons. It's hard to imagine a world where he's not in the conversation in the 2023 campaign, especially if the Yankees leap missing the playoffs last season.
Cole has posted a 3.50 ERA or better in every season in New York and he led the AL in strikeouts in the 2022 campaign.
Oddsmakers Expecting Big Season from Tigers' Tarik Skubal
After missing the start of the 2023 season due to injury, Detroit Tigers lefty Tarik Skubal was elite in 15 starts.
He finished with a 7-3 record, 2.80 ERA, and struck out 102 batters in 80.1 innings of work. Skubal also posted a WHIP of 0.896, which was better than Cy Young award winner Gerrit Cole.
If he can stay healthy for a full season, Skubal could establish himself as one of the best young arms in the game.
Justin Verlander Undervalued in Cy Young Odds?
Justin Verlander had a "down" season in 2023 with the New York Mets and Houston Astros.
What did that season look like? Well, he just posted a 3.22 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and went 13-8. Is that Cy Young worthy? Probably not, but it's not like Verlander has fallen off a cliff.
The AL Cy Young winner in 2022 when he posted a 1.75 ERA (the best of his career), I'm not ready to write off Verlander yet, especially at this price. Verlander hasn't posted an ERA above 3.38 since the 2015 campaign.
He's a steal at these odds until we officially see that Father Time has de
