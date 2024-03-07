American League Manager of the Year Odds (Can AJ Hinch Complete Tigers' Turnaround)
Taking a look at the opening odds for the AL Manager of the Year award in the 2024 season.
By Peter Dewey
With less than a month until the 2024 MLB season, the BetSided team has been looking at various futures markets to get bettors ready for the season.
Today, we're looking at the American League Manager of the Year, where Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch is favored to win the award. After a strong 2023 season where the Tigers nearly finished over .500, Hinch could be in line to complete the team's turnaround into a playoff squad this season.
However, he's not the only contender to watch.
Kevin Cash is third in the odds, and he's won the Manager of the Year award multiple times in the last five seasons. With the Rays moving on from Tyler Glasnow and projected to take a step back, can Cash work his magic again?
Here's a look at some of the past winners of this award:
AL Manager of the Year Winners
Betting on the Manager of the Year can be tough, but it's wise to look at teams that have a chance to exceed expectations or make a major turnaround based on these past winners. Oddsmakers believe that Hinch has the best chance to do that this season in the AL:
American League Manager of the Year Odds
- AJ Hinch: +550
- Matt Quatraro: +650
- Kevin Cash: +900
- Stephen Vogt: +950
- Scott Servais: +1000
- Ron Washington: +1000
- Alex Cora: +1100
- Brandon Hyde: +1100
- Aaron Boone: +1200
- John Schneider: +1200
- Joey Espada: +1200
- Rocco Baldelli: +1400
- Bruce Bochy: +1500
- Pedro Grifol: +3000
- Mark Kotsay: +6000
