American League, National League MVP Odds at All-Star Break (Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani Lead the Way)
All-Star break festivities wrapped up Tuesday night from Arlington, Texas with the American League rallying from an early deficit to beat the National League, 5-3, at Globe Life Field.
In just two days, each Major League Baseball team will be back on the diamond. While some have playoff implications, others will be turning their attention toward the July 30 trade deadline.
From a betting perspective, there are two clear-cut favorites for the Most Valuable Player Award in each league. Will the second half see a new favorite emerge? Here are the latest odds for the award in the National and American League.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Shohei Ohtani Leads the Way in National League
Shohei Ohtani’s 2024 season started in controversy, but that hasn’t kept the 30-year-old superstar from shining in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Despite not being able to showcase his pitching ability, Ohtani is a monster favorite at -290 ($100 bet wins $34.48) to win his third Most Valuable Player Award. Those odds equal an implied probability of 74.36% that Ohtani will join Frank Robinson as the only players in MLB history to be named MVP in both leagues.
Ohtani is hitting .316 this season and ranks second in the league in home runs (29) and sixth in RBI (69). He put his stamp on the All-Star Game Tuesday, as well, launching a towering three-run home run.
Can anyone threaten Ohtani’s stranglehold on the award? Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper, a two-time MVP, is No. 2 on the odds board at a distant 6-to-1 (+600). Harper is hitting .301 this season with 21 homers. Here’s the full top-10 for National League MVP.
- Shohei Ohtani: -290
- Bryce Harper: +600
- Freddie Freeman: +1200
- Marcell Ozuna: +2500
- Ketel Marte: +2500
- Francisco Lindor: +3000
- Fernando Tatis Jr.: +3500
- Elly De La Cruz: +3000
- Christian Yelich: +5000
- Alec Bohm: +6000
All Rise for Aaron Judge for American League MVP
The long ball highlights the MVP frontrunners as home-run leader Aaron Judge, with 34 dingers, is the American League MVP favorite at -300 ($100 bet wins $33.33). That’s an implied probability of 75% that Judge will win the award for the second time in three seasons.
After missing 56 games last season mostly from a toe injury, Judge has been a big reason the Yankees looked destined to return to the postseason this fall. While leading the majors in home runs, RBI (85), slugging percentage (.679), on-base percentage (.433) and OPS (1.112), Judge is hitting .306 and ranks second in walks.
The Yankees are in a tight race for the American League East and currently trail the Baltimore Orioles by a game. Judge might be a bigger favorite than Ohtani for the MVP in his respective league, but the race is closer for the American League honors with Baltimore shortstop Gunnar Henderson at No. 2 on the odds board at +250, which is an implied probability of 28.57% that he can catch Judge.
It appears to be a two-man race for American League MVP with Juan Soto a distant third on the odds board at +1500 in his first season in the Bronx.
Here’s the full top-10 for American League MVP.
- Aaron Judge: -310
- Gunnar Henderson: +250
- Juan Soto: +1500
- Bobby Witt Jr.: +2000
- Jose Ramirez: +3000
- Kyle Tucker: +5000
- Steven Kwan: +6000
- Yordan Alvarez: +8000
- Adley Rutschman: +8000
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +8000
- Rafael Devers: +8000
Odds update periodically and are subject to change