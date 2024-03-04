American League Reliever of the Year Odds (Josh Hader Favored in First Season With Astros)
Breaking down the odds to win the American League's Reliever of the Year award.
By Peter Dewey
Major League Baseball's Reliever of the Year award is a rather new market, with the first awards (AL and NL) being handed out in the 2014 season.
After a decade of seeing how this award is handed out, we've noticed that it's not a guarantee that the saves leader in the respective league wins the award (just ask Emmanuel Clase after his 2023 season).
So, with that in mind, how should we bet on it?
Oddsmakers have released the opening numbers for this market, and there is a familiar face that is expected to win the award in the American League, even though this will be his first season in the AL.
American League Reliever of the Year Odds
Josh Hader Favored to Earn Fourth Reliever of the Year Award
Josh Hader signed a five-year, $95 million deal with the Houston Astros this offseason, and oddsmakers think he'll immediately pay the team off on that investment.
Hader is +500 to win the AL Reliever of the Year award, favored over Minnesota's Jhoan Duran and Cleveland's Clase.
Last season, Hader may have been overlooked in this market in the NL, finishing the season with 33 saves and 1.28 ERA -- a better mark than the 2023 winner and Hader's former teammate Devin Williams (1.53 ERA).
If he can post such a strong ERA in Houston, the save chances will be there with the Astros once again expected to be one of the best teams in baseball.
Hader already won this award in the NL in the 2018. 2019 and 2021 seasons.
Emmanuel Clase Undervalued in AL Reliever of the Year Odds?
Emmanuel Clase lost out of the AL Reliever of the Year to Felx Bautista even though he finished with an MLB-high 44 saves. This season, he's +650 to win the award for the second time in his career.
The issue for Clase? He posted a 3.22 ERA and had the lowest strikeouts per nine innings of the top 20 relievers in saves last season.
Clase has led the AL in saves in back-to-back seasons, and in 2021 (1.29 ERA) and 2022 (1.36 ERA) he was much better in terms of runs allowed. He won this award in 2022, and I wouldn't be shocked to see him return to the top of the league in 2024.
