American League Rookie of the Year Odds for 2024 Season (Jackson Holliday Can be Second-Straight Oriole to Win)
Taking a look at the opening odds to be named the American League Rookie of the Year before the start of 2024 MLB Spring Training.
Spring Training for the 2024 MLB season is about to begin which mean it's time to start placing a few bets on the futures market!
One of the favorite betting markets to bet on for Major League Baseball is Rookie of the Year. We have a new slate of fresh talent taking to the Majors this season and it'll be fascinating to see which one contributes the most to their teams in their first year. In this article, we're going to focus on the rookie race in the American League.
Last year, Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles was named the American League Rookie of the Year and there's another Oriole who's near the top of the odds list to win it in 2024: Jackson Holliday.
2024 AL Rookie of the Year Odds
- Evan Carter: +280
- Jackson Holliday +340
- Wyatt Langford +700
- Colt Keith +1000
- Junior Caminero +1000
- Nolan Schanuel +1500
- Kyle Manzardo +1800
- Parker Meadows +2000
- Heston Kjerstad +2500
- Colton Cowser +3500
- Ricky Tiedemann +5000
- Brayan Rocchio +5000
- Curtis Mead +5500
- Emerson Hancock +5500
- Orelvis Martinez +6500
- Antoine Kelly +6500
- Brooks Lee +7500
- Coby Mayo +7500
- Nick Loftin +7500
- Marcelo Mayer +10000
Evan Carter Favored to Win AL ROY
Evan Carter was selected in the second round, 50th overall, by the Texas Rangers in 2020 but now just a few years later, he's favored to win American League Rookie of the Year. He made his debut with the Rangers in September of last season and he made an immediate impact, sporting a .306 batting average and hitting five home runs in 62 at bats.
He also started for the Rangers throughout the playoffs, helping them win their first World Series as a franchise. He batted .300 in the playoffs including recording six RBIs and scoring nine runs. It makes too much sense why he's the betting favorite to win AL ROY in 2024.
Jackson Holliday Has Chance to be Second-Straight Oriole to win ROY
Gunnar Henderson of the Orioles won AL ROY last season and now Jackson Holliday is second on the odds list to win it in 2024. The 20-year-old shortstop was selected first overall by Baltimore in 2022 and batted an impressive .323 batting average along with 12 home runs in the Orioles minor league system last year.
He worked his way up from A to AAA throughout the season and seems poised to make an immediate impact with the Orioles this season. At the end of the year, he was named the Baseball America Minor League Player of the Year. There's a great chance he's the second-straight Oriole to win this award.
Keep an Eye on Nolan Schanuel
One of the most experienced "rookies" this season is Nolan Schanuel, the 1B for the Los Angeles Angels. He appeared in 29 games for the Angels last season, batting .275 in 109 at bats. He may present the best value on the board if you're looking for a dark horse at +1000 odds or longer.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.