American vs. Army Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 28 (Trust the Eagles as Road Favorites)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for American vs. Army.
American is one of just two teams in the Patriot League with a winning record and climbed to over .500 in conference play in its 66-64 road win over first-place Colgate on Sunday. With two games left in the regular season, the Eagles are trying to climb to No. 2 in the league and will have to do it on the road Wednesday in their trip to West Point.
Army lost eight of its first 10 games in Patriot League play before a four-game winning streak earlier this month. The Black Knights have since lost back-to-back games with little offensive production and will look to play spoiler as a short home underdog Wednesday afternoon.
Here’s the betting preview for the conference contest and a best bet.
American vs. Army Odds, Spread and Total
American vs. Army Betting Trends
- American is 15-13 ATS this season
- Army is 13-12-2 ATS this season
- American is 11-7 ATS as a favorite this season
- Army is 10-8-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 14-14 in American games this season
- The OVER is 10-17 in Army games this season
American vs. Army How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28
- Game time: 4 p.m. EST
- Venue: Christl Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- American record: 15-4 (9-7 Patriot)
- Army record: 10-19 (6-10 Patriot)
American vs. Army Key Players to Watch
American
Matt Rogers: The 6-foot-9 senior forward does the lion’s share of the scoring for the Eagles, averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game, which is fourth in the Patriot League. Rogers is also tied for fifth in the league in rebounds (6.3) and has three double-doubles on the year. Rogers has a pair of 20-point outings over the last four games, including Sunday’s 23-point, seven-rebound performance in a win over Colgate.
Army
Abe Johnson: Johnson, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, averages seven points per game while shooting 56.8% from the field. He does the majority of his damage on the glass, though, ranking fourth in the Patriot League in rebounds (6.4 per game). However, Johnson has scored in double figures in three of the last five games, putting up a dozen in Sunday’s loss to Bucknell.
American vs. Army Prediction and Pick
Army’s offense is one of the worst in the country, ranking sixth-worst in KenPom overall (No. 357). The Black Knights struggle in all facets of the game offensively, ranking No. 317 in effective field goal percentage and No. 310 in turnover percentage. Army is also last in KenPom in free-throw shooting.
American’s defense is below average in most major metrics, but does limit second-chance opportunities as the No. 39 defensive rebounding team in the nation. Offensively, American is top-100 in effective field goal percentage and shooting from 2-point range while ranking third in the Patriot League in scoring at 69.1 points per game.
American also sinks 8.9 three-pointers per game, which is tops in the conference. Defending the perimeter is one of the strengths of Army (No. 41), but it didn’t stop American from going 44,4% from beyond the arc in the last meeting between the two rivals (a 79-60 Eagles’ win Jan. 13).
Army is just 2-4-1 ATS as a home underdog this season while American has excelled laying points this season, going 11-7 ATS. Trust the Eagles as small favorites.
