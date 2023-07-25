Angels vs. Tigers prediction and odds for Tuesday, July 25 (Back Los Angeles)
The Angels have been very strong offensively this month and that might carry them in this one even against one of the better lefties in the league this season.
By Josh Yourish
It’s very possible that if the Los Angeles Angels don’t rip off a bunch of wins in a row here that Shohei Ohtani has played his last home game in Anaheim.
The Angels managed to win 7-5 with a solo home run from Ohtani to get to 51-49, but it’s likely they’ll be trading him away very soon. The Detroit Tigers hope that they trade him today, so they don’t have to deal with the best player in baseball for this three-game series.
Today, the 46-54 Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound against Griffin Canning. Rodriguez is 6-5 in 14 starts with a 2.69 ERA. Canning on the other side is 6-4 in 15 starts with a 4.52 ERA.
The Tigers are the favorites even with Ohtani on the other side. Let’s get into the odds for LA and Detroit.
Angels vs. Tigers odds, run line and total
Angels vs. Tigers prediction and pick
Last time out, Griffin Canning struck out 12 against the New York Yankees, but that’s a bit out of character for Canning.
What’s more on brand for the righty is allowing home runs. He gave up three in the start prior and has allowed 15 in 15 starts this year.
That’s a bad sign going forward, but he might get away with it against the Tigers who are 25th in home runs this season.
He’ll especially be able to survive allowing a few runs, because his offense is far superior in this one. The Angles are sixth in team OPS this month compared to 26th for Detroit.
The Tigers just don’t manufacture enough offense to be trusted, even with Rodriguez on the mound.
Rodriguez has good numbers, but I’m not sure I believe in them just yet.
His FIP is 3.14 which could point to impending regression for the lefty, but the real reason for my lack of faith is the competition that he’s faced. Rodriguez has gotten lucky that his starts have lined up against the Kansas City Royals twice in his last five starts (which dates back to May because of an injury), and the Oakland A’s once in that stretch.
He’s also faced the Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Chicago White Sox in some of his recent outings.
I'll back the Angels to win this game as slight underdogs.
