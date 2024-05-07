Anthony Edwards Moves to Favorite to Win Western Conference Finals MVP Award
By Reed Wallach
We are watching the next superstar of the NBA take over.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have made quick work of the defending champion Denver Nuggets so far in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs, and oddsmakers are moving quickly to adjust the T'Wolves as a worthy title contender, including by anointing Anthony Edwards in line to compete for postseason awards.
Edwards, the T'Wolves lead guard who is averaging over 32 points per game with nearly seven rebounds and six assists, is now the favorite to win Western Conference Finals MVP following the T'Wolves moving to the favorite to win the West.
He is the most likely member of the Timberwolves that would win this award if the team does advance past the Nuggets, the team is -700 after going up 2-0 in Denver, as the next choice on the team is Karl-Anthony Towns at +1600.
There is plenty of star power in the West and there is always the chance that the soon-to-be three-time MVP Nikola Jokic will lead the Nuggets back from this series and beyond, but oddsmakers are predictably shifting away from Denver as Jokic is now +850.
The second and third choices Shia Gilgeous-Alexander (+310) and Luka Doncic (+480) are viable candidates as the two teams start their second-round series on Tuesday.
With the most clear line to the WCF, Edwards has emerged as the most likely winner of the award as Minnesota appears to be on its way to a Finals appearance, but this is a developing market as we get more data on how the other series between the Thunder and Mavericks play out.
For now, here are the updated odds following the 106-80 victory for the T'Wolves against the Nuggets.
2024 Western Conference Finals MVP Odds
