Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou Prediction and Odds
The best prop bet to take to back the former unified heavyweight champion
By Jaren Kawada
After nearly stunning the world against Tyson Fury in his boxing debut, Francis Ngannou will return to the squared circle in another high-profile bout with Anthony Joshua on March 8.
Once again a significant underdog, Ngannou (0-1) enters the fight brimming with confidence after nearly pulling off one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. Despite not having a win as a professional boxer, Ngannou enters the bout as the no. 10 ranked heavyweight by the WBC.
Joshua (27-3) will also enter the matchup at the peak of his career after a dominant showing against Otto Wallin to pick up his third straight win. Joshua, the former unified heavyweight champion, is currently the no. 1 ranked heavyweight in the WBC and widely regarded by many as the third-best heavyweight in the world behind only Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.
Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou odds and round total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Anthony Joshua -400
- Francis Ngannou +300
- OVER 6.5 Rounds (-135)
- UNDER 6.5 Rounds (+100)
Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou best bet
Everybody tuning into this fight will be expecting a violent finish, especially with the event being marketed as 'Knockout Chaos.' However, a lot of signs point to the fight reaching the final bell.
There is much more available tape on Joshua than Ngannou in a boxing setting and from a record perspective, Joshua has finished 24 of his 27 wins with just five decisions in his career. Regardless, it is important to note that all five of the decisions in Joshua's career have come within the last six years while his opponent, Ngannou, has never been knocked out in his 11-year combat sports career.
In the last six years of his career, Joshua has gone the distance in five of ten fights (50 percent) with three of them being a win. Joshua undoubtedly has power, as does Ngannou, but the former has almost completely changed his style in recent years with a bigger emphasis on precision and counter-striking as he reaches the latter portion of his prime.
When both of these fighters face opponents who can match their power they are significantly more cautious. We just witnessed Ngannou go to a decision with Fury, arguably the best heavyweight in the world, in a fight that nobody predicted would last 10 rounds.
Prediction and best bet: Anthony Joshua by decision (+400)
