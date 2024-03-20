Appalachian State vs. Wake Forest Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NIT First Round (Back the Deacs)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Appalachian State-Wake Forest
Once harboring hopes for an at-large birth in March Madness, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons faltered down the stretch, going 4-6 over their last 10 games to find themselves on the outside looking in and settling for the NIT.
The Appalachian State Mountaineers had a fantastic season, going 27-6 overall, beating Auburn and running roughshod over the Sun Belt in the regular season before falling at the buzzer in the tournament final.
Appalachian State vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread and Total
Appalachian State vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends
- Appalachian State is 19-12 ATS this season
- Wake Forest is 17-16 ATS this season
- Appalachian State is 3-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- Wake Forest is 15-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 18-13 in Appalachian State games this season
- The OVER is 20-13 in Wake Forest games this season
Appalachian State vs. Wake Forest How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 20
- Game Time: 7:00 EST
- Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- How To Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Appalachian State record: 27-6
- Wake Forest record: 20-13
Appalachian State vs. Wake Forest Key Players to Watch
Appalachian State
Donovan Gregory: One of three double-digit scorers for the Mountaineers, the 6'3 Gregory is undersized for a front-court player, but had reached double figures in 10 straight games before the Sun Belt final, where he was held to 9.
Wake Forest
Hunter Sallis: The 6'5 junior guard, leads the Deacons at 18.1 points per contest, pulls down 4.1 rebounds, dishes out 2.5 assists, and shoots 41.3% from three-point range. He's even better at home where those numbers jump to 20.2 points, 4.3 rebounds per game, and 45.5% from three-point range.
Appalachian State vs. Wake Forest Prediction and Pick
An intriguing matchup of instate programs finds a bigger and deeper Wake Forest team at their home venue where they have been tough, going 16-1 straight up with that one loss coming by a single point.
The question is whether they'll be interested in this game at the level needed to cover the 6.5-point spread against an Appalachian State team, that while facing their disappointment, is likely to be more invested in an NIT game.
Appalachian State is on one heck of a run. After starting 1-2 this team has won 26 of 30, including 16 of 17 before dropping the Sun Belt final to Arkansas State.
The Demon Deacons are 14-7 against the spread at home and their length and depth will eventually wear down the Mountaineers, who are 9-5 ATS on the road, but against a different level of competition.
Wake is very good offensively, coming in at No. 26 nationally in efficiency and that will overwhelm a smaller Mountaineer defense.
Yes, Appalachian State beat Auburn, but that was in December and in Boone, N.C.
It won't be easy, but Wake Forest gets the win and covers the 6.5 point spread.
Pick: Wake Forest -6.5
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.