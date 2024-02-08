Arizona State vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Feb. 8
Odds, trends, key players, and best bet prediction for Thursday night's Pac-12 action between Arizona State and Colorado.
Colorado is coming off two two road losses, but that has been par for the course for the Buffaloes this season. They're 12-0 at home but 1-6 on the road.
Tonight, they return home to host Arizona State and will attempt to avenge a 76-73 loss against them last month. Will the Buffaloes be able to pull it off now that they'll be playing on their home court?
I'll answer that question when I break down my best bet for this game.
Arizona State vs. Colorado odds, spread, and total
Arizona State vs. Colorado betting trends
- Arizona State is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games
- Arizona State is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games played at Colorado
- Colorado is 12-0 straight up at home this season
- Colorado is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the last seven meetings between these teams.
Arizona State vs. Colorado how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 8
- Game time: 8 p.m. EST
- Venue: CU Events Center
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- Arizona State record: 11-11 (5-6 in Pac-12)
- Colorado record: 15-7 (6-5 in Pac-12)
Arizona State key players to watch
Arizona State
Frankie Collins: Not only is he their leading scoring, but Frankie Collins is averaging an impressive 3.1 steals per game. To keep Arizona State in this game, forcing turnovers is going to be a must, which makes Collins the most important player for the Sun Devils tonight.
Colorado
KJ Simpson: The Buffaloes' guard is the best player on the team, leading the squad in points per game (19.5) and assists per game (4.3) while adding on 1.9 steals per contest. If he brings his "A" game, Buffaloes' undefeated streak at home is going to continue.
Arizona State vs. Colorado prediction and pick
It's tough to bet against Colorado when the Buffaloes are at home. Their metrics when playing on their home court are eye-popping, but I still think a 14.5-point spread is too aggressive against this Arizona State team.
When I see an underdog getting a ton of points, one thing I like to look at is turnovers. If the underdog has a big advantage in that category, they are sometimes in a good spot to keep the game close. The Sun Devils rank 36th in turnovers per possession, giving up the ball on just 14.3% of possessions, while also ranking 43rd in opponent turnovers per possession, forcing turnovers on 19.5% of opponent possessions.
If the Sun Devils can create extra possessions by hanging on to the ball and forcing Colorado to cough up the ball, they're going to be in a much better spot to keep this game within 14 points.
Pick: Arizona State +14.5
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
