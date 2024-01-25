Arizona State vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Jan. 25 (Back Oregon at full strength)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Arizona State-Oregon.
Arizona State and Oregon are tied for first place (along with Arizona) in the Pac-12 this season and will square off Thursday night. Arizona State got back on track after back-to-back conference defeats by beating USC, 82-67. The Sun Devils are 2-1 in league play on the road so far, but they are heavy underdogs against the Ducks. Can they hang within the number or even pull out a big win in Eugene?
Oregon returns home licking its wounds from a tough road trip. The Ducks had a six-game winning streak snapped in an 86-70 loss at Colorado, then came up short at Utah (80-77). Can they bounce back and win with margin against Arizona State?
Here’s a betting preview for Thursday with a best bet.
Arizona State vs. Oregon odds, spread and total
Arizona State vs. Oregon betting trends
- Arizona State is 8-10 ATS this season
- Oregon is 11-7 ATS this season
- Arizona State is 4-5 ATS as an underdog this season
- Oregon is 7-6 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 9-9 in Arizona State games this season
- The OVER is 11-7 in Oregon games this season
Arizona State vs. Oregon how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 25
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
- How to watch (TV): Pac 12 Network
- Arizona State record: 11-7 (5-2 Pac-12)
- Oregon record: 13-5 (5-2 Pac-12)
Arizona State vs. Oregon key players to watch
Arizona State
Jamiya Neal: Neal, a 6-foot-6 junior guard, is one of four double-digit scorers for the Sun Devils this season and leads the team in rebounds at 5.7 per game. Neal was Arizona State’s best player in a bounce-back win over USC, scoring 17 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Neal has now scored in double figures in four straight games after being held to single-digit points in the previous five. He’s been efficient with his shots, too, shooting 53% or better in five consecutive contests.
Oregon
Nate Bittle: The 7-foot junior suffered a broken wrist in November after just three games and returned for just one minute of Oregon’s loss to Colorado a week ago. He is expected to be ready to go against Arizona State. In 61 minutes over three games, Bittle scored 39 points and was 16-of-35 from the field with 18 rebounds and five blocks.
Arizona State vs. Oregon prediction and pick
Getting Bittle back in the lineup is huge for Oregon to pair with 6-foot-11 center N’Faly Dante, who missed nearly two months with a knee injury and has been back for three games. Dante scored 23 points in 29 minutes in the loss to Utah.
Getting that size back in the frontcourt should help Oregon against an Arizona State defense that struggles rebounding the ball (No. 257 in offensive rebounding percentage). Despite all of its injuries this season, Oregon’s offense is still No. 41 overall in KenPom with top-50 ranks in effective field goal percentage (No. 43), turnover percentage (No. 44), steal percentage (No. 13) and three-point shooting (No. 29).
Arizona State’s offense is ranked No. 195, but has struggled shooting the ball in all facets of the game, ranking No. 269 in effective field goal percentage and 3-point shooting and No. 234 from inside the arc.
The Sun Devils are also struggling from the charity stripe, shooting just 64%. Oregon’s defensive metrics are not great, but getting Bittle and Dante back in the lineup at the same time make the Ducks more dangerous on both sides of the ball. Oregon gets the win by double digits and keeps pace with Arizona atop the Pac-12.
