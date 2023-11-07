Arizona State vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 11
Can the Bruins rebound from their loss last week to Arizona?
By Jovan Alford
The No. 19-ranked UCLA Bruins will look to bounce back after last week’s loss to Arizona as they return home to play the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday night. The Bruins had their two-game winning streak snapped by the Wildcats, while the Sun Devils got crushed by Utah 55-3 last week.
Can the Bruins pick up their fourth consecutive win at home this season? Or will the Sun Devils get their first road win of the 2023 campaign?
Here are the odds and our best bet for Arizona State vs. UCLA:
Arizona State vs. UCLA Odds, Spread and Total
UCLA vs. Arizona State Betting Trends
- Arizona State is 4-4-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The UNDER is 8-4 in the Sun Devils’ last 12 games
- UCLA is 4-5 ATS this season
- The UNDER is 5-1 in UCLA’s last six games
Arizona State vs. UCLA How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 11
- Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rose Bowl
- How to Watch (TV): PAC12
- Arizona State Record: 2-7
- UCLA Record: 6-3
Arizona State vs. UCLA Key Players to Watch
Arizona State
Cameron Skattebo: There isn’t a ton to love about the Sun Devils’ offense this season, which is only averaging 332.8 total yards and 17.8 points per game.
However, junior running back Cameron Skattebo has been one of the few standout players. The 5-foot-10 running back has 565 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He didn’t do much in the Sun Devils’ 52-point defeat last week against the Utes, rushing for 31 yards on 12 carries. Skattebo will try to have a better game on the ground this week, but it won’t be easy as UCLA is only giving up 70.4 rushing yards per game (best in the Pac-12).
UCLA
Ethan Garbers: Garbers had his night cut short by injury as he exited in the fourth quarter. He completed 61.9% of his passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. Along with Garbers, UCLA also lost freshman Dante Moore to injury.
It will be interesting to see how Bruins head coach Chip Kelly approaches Saturday's game, especially if Garbers or Moore can't play. If that scenario comes to fruition, Connor Schlee will likely get the start for the Bruins.
If you're betting on college football this weekend, make sure to do it on Caesars Sportsbook, which matches all new users' first bet up to $1,000!
Arizona State vs. UCLA Prediction and Pick
Even though the Bruins have a rotation at quarterback, they are still the better team on both sides of the ball and should win in a blowout on Saturday. The Sun Devils got smacked back down to reality last week by the Utes after their win over Washington State the previous week.
UCLA has the third-best scoring defense in the conference, allowing 16.3 points per game this season. They should thrive against this below-average Sun Devils’ offense, while UCLA racks up the rushing yards against ASU’s run defense (131.9 yards per game allowed). The UNDER has reigned supremely for both teams recently, which will continue on Saturday night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change