Arizona State vs. USC Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, March 7
Odds, trends, key players, and best bet prediction for Thursday night Pac-12 college basketball action between Arizona State and USC.
All Arizona State and USC can do to make the NCAA Tournament at this point is to go on a run and win the Pac-12 conference tournament. That means improving their seeding for the conference tournament is going to be important in their final two regular season ga,es.
They'll face each other on Thursday night for the second time this season. Arizona State trounced the Trojans earlier this season, beating them by a final score of 82-67 back on January 20.
I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this game. Let's dive into it.
Arizona State vs. USC odds, spread, and total
Arizona State vs. USC betting trends
- Arizona State is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games
- The OVER is 5-2 in Arizona State's last seven games
- Arizona State is 4-1 ATS in its last five games vs. USC
- Arizona State has lost seven-straight road games at USC
- USC is 4-1 ATS in its last five games
- The OVER is 5-2 in USC's last seven games
Arizona State vs. USC how to watch
- Date: Thursday, March 7
- Game time: 11:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Galen Center
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- Arizona State record: 14-15 (8-10 in Pac-12)
- USC record: 12-17 (6-12 in Pac-12)
Arizona State vs. USC key players to watch
Arizona State
Frankie Collins: Arizona State's leading scorer, Frankie Collins, isn't the Sun Devils' key player only for his offensive prowess, but for what he does defensively as well. He averages 2.7 steals per game this season and he recorded six steals against USC in the previous meetings between these two teams.
USC
Isaiah Collier: USC's guard is red-hot coming into this game, ahving scored at least 24 points in three of his last four starts including a 31-point performance in USC's last win against Washington. He was out of the lineup the last time the Trojans played the Sun Devils, so his presence will be a difference maker tonight.
Arizona State vs. USC prediction
USC is a lot more healthy in this game compared to the first meeting between these two teams, but I still think a 9.5-point spread is too steep for me to lay the points. The Sun Devils should be able to force enough turnovers to help keep the final score within single digits.
USC ranks 207th in turnovers per possession, coughing the ball up on 17.2% of their possessions. Now, they face a Sun Devils team that's 56th in opponent turnovers per possession.
That turned out to be the difference maker in their previous meeting when the Trojans turned the ball over 22 times compared to the Sun Devils coughing it up just nine times.
I'll back Arizona State getting 9.5 points on the road tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
