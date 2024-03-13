Arizona State vs. Utah Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Pac-12 Tournament (Utes' Defense gets Revenge)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Arizona State vs. Utah
Arizona State hasn’t been able to build on last year’s NCAA Tournament appearance. The Sun Devils will finish with a losing record for the third time in four years, barring an improbable postseason run and Bobby Hurley’s seat could be getting hot. No. 11 Arizona State will try to extend its season as an underdog in the opening round of the Pac 12 Tournament.
Standing in their way is No. 6 Utah, which is trying to bounce back after losing to Oregon State and Oregon to finish the regular season. Utah, which lost to Arizona State twice in the regular season, is laying points in Las Vegas. Can they pull away? Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup with a best bet.
Arizona State vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total
Arizona State vs. Utah Betting Trends
- Arizona State is 14-17 ATS this season
- Utah is 15-16 ATS this season
- Arizona State is 9-9 ATS as an underdog this season
- Utah is 11-9 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 16-15 in Arizona State games this season
- The OVER is 16-14-1 in Utah games this season
Arizona State vs. Utah How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 13
- Game time: 11:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
- How to watch (TV): Pac 12 Network
- Arizona State record: 14-17
- Utah record: 18-13
Arizona State vs. Utah Key Players to Watch
Arizona State
Frankie Collins: Collins is Arizona State’s leading scorer this season, putting up 13.6 points per game to go with 4.5 rebounds and a team-high 3.3 assists. He combined for 32 points in two wins over Utah this season.
Utah
Branden Carlson: The 7-foot senior center averages a team-high 17.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game and has been on a scoring tear. Carlson scored 70 points over a two-game stretch, which included a 40-point night in a loss to Oregon State and a double-double (30 points, 10 rebounds) in a win over California. However, Carlson suffered an elbow injury and his status is in doubt for the PAC-12 first round matchup.
Arizona State vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
Will Utah get its revenge? The success Arizona State has had against Utah is a bit puzzling.
Arizona State, which is 10th in the Pac 12 in scoring (69.4 points per game) and 11th in field goal percentage (42%), has eclipsed 80-plus points in regulation three times during Pac 12 play. Two of those performances were against Utah, a respectable defense that is No. 53 in the nation in efficiency and top-100 in effective field goal percentage.
The season-long metrics should hold up and the numbers from those two regular-season outliers should regress in the high stakes of the Pac 12 Tournament in a game Utah has to have to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
The revenge and desperation factors are reasons to go under Arizona State’s posted team total. Utah has a top-50 offense in KenPom, but they’ll bring an emphasis on defensive improvement into this matchup. The Utes’ defense is top-3 in the Pac 12 in all major shooting metrics, including No. 1 in effective field goal percentage. They’ll bounce back with their season on the line.
