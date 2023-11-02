Arizona State vs. Utah Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 10
Can the Utes bounce back against the upset-minded Sun Devils?
By Jovan Alford
The Arizona State Sun Devils will look to win their second-straight game on Saturday afternoon against the No. 18-ranked Utah Utes. The Sun Devils finally snapped their six-game losing skid last week as they defeated Washington State 38-27. As for the Utes, they were dominated by the Oregon Ducks 35-6 last week but should have better luck against Arizona State.
Can the Utes open up the final month of the regular season with a win? Or will the Sun Devils pull off another upset in back-to-back weeks?
Here are the odds and our best bet for Arizona State vs. Utah:
Arizona State vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total
Utah vs. Arizona State Betting Trends
- Arizona State is 4-3-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The UNDER is 6-2 in the Sun Devils’ last eight games
- Utah is 3-2 ATS at home this season
- Utah is 18-1 straight up in its past 19 home games
Arizona State vs. Utah How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
- Game Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): PAC12
- Arizona State Record: 2-6
- Utah Record: 6-2
Arizona State vs. Utah Key Players to Watch
Arizona State
Cameron Skattebo: The junior running back had an excellent game last week against the Cougars, producing a season-high 121 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Skattebo has scored a touchdown in five straight games and will try to make it six against the Utes.
Utah has done an exceptional job against the run this season, allowing 86 yards per game (second-best in the Pac-12). However, the Utes have given up 10 rushing touchdowns this season. If the Sun Devils want to win on Saturday, they’ll need a couple of touchdowns from Skattebo.
Utah
Bryson Barnes: The junior quarterback struggled in last week’s loss against Oregon, as he completed 51.7% of his passes for two interceptions. It was a complete 360 from what we saw from Barnes against the Trojans on Oct. 21. In that game, he threw for 165 yards, three TDs, and an interception.
Now granted, the Trojans’ defense hasn’t been great this season, but to see Barnes throw two interceptions last week at home was jarring. He will try to bounce back against the Sun Devils, who allow 236.5 passing yards per game (fifth-best in the Pac-12), and QBs to complete 62.7% of their passes this season.
Arizona State vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
It doesn’t come as a surprise to see the Utes as 11-point favorites for Saturday’s game, as they are the better overall team. However, I don’t feel comfortable laying such a large number due to the spotty quarterback play from Barnes.
At the same time, the Sun Devils’ QB play isn’t that much better, so I’m taking the UNDER. The Utes have the third-best scoring defense in the conference (17.5 points per game allowed) and will be playing an Arizona State offense averaging 19.6 ppg (lowest in the Pac-12) this season.
