Arizona vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 28 (Best Bet for Rivalry Game)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Arizona vs. Arizona State.
By Reed Wallach
In-state rivals meet on Wednesday night in Tempe, Arizona.
Arizona needs to remain on its winning ways in order to stay at the top of the PAC-12 standings, up a game on Washington State for first place.
Will the team survive a rivalry matchup against Arizona State? The Wildcats took care of business at home in the first meeting, winning by 45, will we see the same result in the rematch?
Here's the odds for the PAC-12 showdown:
Arizona vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread and Total
Arizona vs. Arizona State Betting Trends
- Arizona is 17-10 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Arizona State is 13-15 ATS this season
- Arizona has gone OVER in seven of nine road games
Arizona vs. Arizona State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Desert Financial Arena
- How to Watch (TV): PAC-12 Network
- Arizona Record: 21-6
- Arizona State Record: 14-14
Arizona vs. Arizona State Key Players to Watch
Arizona
Caleb Love: Love responded in a big way against Washington after a crushing loss to Washington State, scoring 28 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out five assists in the team's blow out win. The team goes as the UNC transfer goes, a bucket from all over the floor, but sometimes a bit erratic with his ball handling.
Arizona State
Frankie Collins: The reason why Arizona is still at the top of the PAC-12 despite losing to Wazzu last week is because Arizona State upset Washington State at home, due in part to the 14 points Collins poured in. Collins is averaging nearly 14 points per game while grabbing nearly five rebounds and three assists. Can the junior slow down Love and do enough to pull another stunner?
Arizona vs. Arizona State Prediction and Pick
Arizona has had some road troubles at time this season in PAC-12 play, especially against lesser foes. The Wildcats are 3-3 straight up in PAC-12 games this season on the road, but the team has lost to a pair of team's outside the KenPom top 100 in Oregon State and Stanford, a group that Arizona State belongs to.
This is a stark mismatch in terms of home/road splits. The Sun Devils are the 12th best team in terms of its home rating on the year while the Wildcats are 346th in away from home rating.
To be fair, Zona smoked its in-state rival a few weeks back, winning 105-60 at home. With that being said, I'm going to take a shot on the home underdog that has been frisky all season long.
The Sun Devils can pressure the rock as well as any team in the PAC-12 and Arizona has been plagued by so-so ball protection all season long.
Meanwhile, Arizona State is the best team in the PAC-12 in turnover rate and is more than comfortable playing in a track meet, 74th in adjusted tempo, per KenPom.
While the first meeting may scare some off, I'm taking Arizona State as home underdogs to keep this competitive.
