Arizona vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 13
By Reed Wallach
Arizona's dream season continues as the team is a win against rival Arizona State and an Oregon State win over Oregon from making the PAC-12 Championship game.
The Wildcats are 8-3 on the year and travel to face the 3-8 Sun Devils in each team's regular-season finale. Arizona has been buoyed by a balanced offense that is top 10 in success rate and a much-improved defense while the team faces an Arizona State team that has been snake-bitten by injuries and is outmatched.
However, can the team make some noise and end its in-state foe's magical season? Let's break it down with our betting preview.
Arizona vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread and Total
Arizona vs. Arizona State Betting Trends
- Arizona is 9-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Arizona has gone UNDER in eight of 11 games this season
- Arizona State has gone UNDER in seven of 11 games this season
Arizona vs. Arizona State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 25th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Mountain America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Arizona Record: 8-3
- Arizona State Record: 3-8
Arizona vs. Arizona State Key Players to Watch
Arizona
Noah Fifita: After the volatile Jayden de Laura got hurt it looked like the Wildcats season was going to fall off the rails, but Fifita has stepped in as a true freshman and has been far better than de Laura. He is incredibly efficient, limiting turnover-worthy plays and keeping the offense on track. He has completed 73% of his passes with 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions.
Arizona State
Cameron Skattebo: As Arizona State has rotated through several different quarterbacks all season due to injuries down the depth chart, the team has leaned on its running back Skattebo, who has even thrown 14 passes this season! The offense is bottom 15 in EPA/Play and success rate, but Skattebo has been doing his best.
Arizona vs. Arizona State Prediction and Pick
Arizona's defense has been one of the most improved units in all of college football, top 40 in EPA/Play, and incredibly adept at shutting down the run, 14th in yards per carry allowed. Arizona State has struggled to find a consistent answer at quarterback and the team will struggle to get any push on the ground.
Meanwhile, Arizona's offense is very efficient on offense with Fifita at the helm, top 10 in success rate, and 19th yards per play. The team runs the ball well, rushing for nearly five yards per carry, and the team is completing more than 72% of its passes (sixth in the nation). However, Arizona State has posted solid defensive numbers.
Despite the team allowing 49 or more to Utah and Oregon over the last month, Arizona State grades out as a middle-of-the-road defense, 75th in yards per play and allowing 51% of opponent's red zone drives to go for touchdowns.
Neither team plays particularly fast, Arizona State is 65th in plays per minute and Arizona is 83rd. Meanwhile, we get Arizona fresh off 42 points against Utah, which includes a special teams touchdown, and Arizona State allowing 49 points to a vaunted Oregon team.
I think Arizona State slows this game down and shuts down any big plays and this game grinds to a halt and stays under the total.
