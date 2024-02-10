Arizona vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 10 (How to Bet Over/Under)
By Reed Wallach
Arizona scored a thrilling victory at Utah to start its weekend "Mountain Road Trip" tha tcontinues in Bouler, Colorado against a Buffaloes team that will look to pad its NCAA Tournament standing.
Playing at altitude against Colorado is never an easy task and it won't be any more manageble for the top team in the PAC-12 Arizona after going to triple overtime on Thursday against a formidable Utah team. Can the Buffaloes take advantage and score a signature win against the Wildcats?
Here's our betting preview for this PAC-12 showdown on Saturday night:
New BETMGM users, sign up below and get $158 in bonus bets when you place a first wager of just $5!
Arizona vs. Colorado Odds, Spread and Total
Colorado vs. Arizona Betting Trends
- Arizona is 15-8 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Colorado is 9-12-2 ATS this season
- Colorado has gone OVER in 14 of 23 games this season
- Colorado has gone OVER in 12 of 18 games as a favorite
Arizona vs. Colorado How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 10th
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: CU Events Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Arizona Record: 18-5
- Colorado Record: 16-7
Arizona vs. Colorado Key Players to Watch
Arizona
Caleb Love: Love has been routinely knocking down big shots for the Wildcats, and it was no different Thursday in the win against Utah. He is averaging nearly 19 points per game with five rebounds and dishing out three assists for the team in his first year with Arizona.
Colorado
KJ Simpson: The junior guard has been on a tear this season, averaging more than 19 points per game with five rebounds and more than four assists. Simpson is also flirting with 50/40/90 shooting splits this season, shooting a shade under 50% from the field with a blistering 41% three-point percentage and 89% free throw mark.
Arizona vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick
Many will flock to the Buffaloes on Saturday night with the Wildcats coming to altitude on a quick turnaround after an extended game in a tough environment, but this betting market is well adjusted for that as advanced metric sites like KenPom would make Arizona a favorite in this game.
I won't advise taking the Wildcats as underdogs as there is no doubt a fatigue question lingering, but instead I'll target the under in this matchup with a sky high total.
Both teams are outside of the top 300 in terms of three-point rate this season and each team bolsters elite defenses at the rim, both checking in inside the top 40 nationally, per Haslametrics.
Yes, there will be plenty of possessions, but if many are counting on tired legs for the Wildcats, I'm expecting that the team will try to slow this game down and limit the possessions.
This total is far too high and I'll pivot to the under as my way to bet on some tired legs of Arizona.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!